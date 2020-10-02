VPS transfer

I want to transfer my vps subscription to another account under another broker server. What should I do?
 

Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.09 09:24


You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :

You can do it once in a week only.
 
I tried to change the account id and broker server but unsuccessful.
 
gotech71:
I tried to change the account id and broker server but unsuccessful.

You need to put the broker/server in the first field, your trading account number in the second field and click Move (the name remains the same I guess).

Don't forget the warning message below: After moving subscription to another account, you need to migrate to virtual hosting again.


