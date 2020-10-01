Opened B/S positions with volume (image) indicator
Hello.
Trying to find similar indicator but under mt5. Do you have any suggestions?
Tell me, what is the profit? In money or points?
For me the most important thing is the number of open orders for buying and selling separately and the volumes for buying and selling separately
But what if the list turns out to be VERY long and does not fit on the chart?
Main purpose of indicator is total volume for buy and for sell positions. So last five open positions can be shown. Global statistic is the main goal.
Here's an option, will it work?
I think yes. Thats cool
Use: Opened Positions:
wow! Are you created it from scratch? Works just perfect!
Upgrade to version 1.001 - I fixed object deletion.
Hello.
Trying to find similar indicator but under mt5. Do you have any suggestions?