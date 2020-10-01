Opened B/S positions with volume (image) indicator

Hello.

Trying to find similar indicator but under mt5. Do you have any suggestions?

 

 
Alex Yurchak :

Tell me, what is the profit? In money or points?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

For me the most important thing is the number of open orders for buying and selling separately and the volumes for buying and selling separately
 
Alex Yurchak :
But what if the list turns out to be VERY long and does not fit on the chart?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Main purpose of indicator is total volume for buy and for sell positions. So last five open positions can be shown. Global statistic is the main goal.

 
Alex Yurchak :

Here's an option, will it work?

Opened Positions

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I think yes. Thats cool

 
Alex Yurchak :

Use: Opened Positions:

 
Vladimir Karputov:

wow! Are you created it from scratch? Works just perfect!
 
Alex Yurchak :
Upgrade to version 1.001 - I fixed object deletion.

