need help logging into my live account from computer

Hi.pls hw do I login. Into my live account on mql5 
 
Ask the broker (live real money accounts are possible to opebed with the brokers only so ask your broker about it).
 
Martyn Clement:
If you mean your MQL5 account in MT4/5 terminal, you go to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, using your martynclement username and not your email.



 

Just a general information -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Help a new trader

Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.24 07:50

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820



