Solved: Multiframe indicator fails with text, It does not fail with wingdings
Hello my friend
I am checking your code, i ll help you, and explain what is problem in this code
Thank you very much Ashkan, it drives me crazy, because if I use wingdings this does not happen to me
When you change time frame, Indicator will read OnDeinit function and then Init function again.
In graphical panels like this, by change time frame, some texts remain from old time frame calculation.
In this case, you need code in OnDeinit function to remove all exist texts, and do calculation again according to new time frame.
My suggest is to use prefix for all objects, then Delete all objects contain this prefix by each OnDeinit calls.
If you are coder, or you are beginner, its not hard task, you can do it easy, if no, let me know i ll send correct code here.
Have a good time
When you change time frame, Indicator will read OnDeinit function and then Init function again.
In graphical panels like this, by change time frame, some texts remain from old time frame calculation.
In this case, you need code in OnDeinit function to remove all exist texts, and do calculation again according to new time frame.
My suggest is to use prefix for all objects, then Delete all objects contain this prefix by each OnDeinit calls.
If you are coder, or you are beginner, its not hard task, you can do it easy, if no, let me know i ll send correct code here.
Have a good time
I understand what you mean, but I'm not sure this is the problem. I send another example in which this does not happen to me, and this indicator I have built with the same "mold"
When you change time frame, Indicator will read OnDeinit function and then Init function again.
In graphical panels like this, by change time frame, some texts remain from old time frame calculation.
In this case, you need code in OnDeinit function to remove all exist texts, and do calculation again according to new time frame.
My suggest is to use prefix for all objects, then Delete all objects contain this prefix by each OnDeinit calls.
If you are coder, or you are beginner, its not hard task, you can do it easy, if no, let me know i ll send correct code here.
Have a good time
Your algorithm was requesting the first historically encountered bar from all timeframes . Thats not problematic if the bar is 0 (the most recent) but if each timeframe has a different amount of historically available bars , you understand what the problem is .
try this :
#property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 1 bool initFinished=false; int period[]={1,5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080,43200}; string periodString[]={"M1","M5","M15","M30","H1","H4","D1","W1","MN1"}; string SignalNameString[]={"MA20","MA50","MA100","BULLS","BEARS","MACD","ADX(14)","CCI(14)","AO"}; int scaleX=60, // horizontal interval at which the squares are created scaleY=30, // vertical interval offsetX=50, // horizontal indent of all squares offsetY=50, // vertical indent fontSize=30, // font size corner=0; input color SignalBuyColor=clrDodgerBlue;//Buy Color: input color SignalSellColor=clrOrangeRed;//Sell Color: input color SignalErrorColor=clrGray;//Error Color: input color TfDecallsColor=clrGoldenrod;//TF Color: input color IndyColor=clrWhiteSmoke;//Indy Color: input int MA_Period_1 = 20;//MA1 Period : input int MA_Period_2 = 50;//MA2 Period : input int MA_Period_3 = 100;//MA3 Period : input int Bulls_Period = 13;//Bulls Period input int Bears_Period = 13;//Bears Period input int Fast_EMA = 12;//Fast EMA input int Slow_EMA = 26;//Slow EMA input int MACD_SMA = 9;//MACD SMA input int ADX_Period = 14;//ADX Period input int CCI_Period = 14;//CCI Period //--- indicator buffers double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double Buffer3[]; double Buffer4[]; double Buffer5[]; double Buffer6[]; double Buffer7[]; double Buffer8[]; double Buffer9[]; double Buffer10[]; double Buffer11[]; double Buffer12[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { uint indynames_max=0; TextSetFont("Arial Black",8,0,0); int subwin=0; int tsw=WindowFind("Multi Info Panel"); if(tsw==-1){tsw=(int)ChartGetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL)-1;} for(int y=0; y<8; y++){ uint w,h; TextGetSize(SignalNameString[y],w,h); if(w>indynames_max){indynames_max=w;}} int xm=(int)(indynames_max+offsetX); for(int x=0; x<9; x++){ for(int y=0; y<8; y++){ string coordinates=IntegerToString(x)+"_"+IntegerToString(y); ObjectCreate("Signal"+coordinates,OBJ_LABEL,tsw,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("Signal"+coordinates,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); ObjectSet("Signal"+coordinates,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*scaleX+xm); ObjectSet("Signal"+coordinates,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*scaleY+offsetY); ObjectSetText("Signal"+coordinates,"",10,"Arial Black",SignalErrorColor);}} //names of timeframes for(int x=0;x<9;x++){ ObjectCreate("textPeriod"+IntegerToString(x),OBJ_LABEL,tsw,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("textPeriod"+IntegerToString(x),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*scaleX+xm+(scaleX/2)); ObjectSet("textPeriod"+IntegerToString(x),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,offsetY); ObjectSetText("textPeriod"+IntegerToString(x),periodString[x],8,"Arial Black",TfDecallsColor); ObjectSetDouble(ChartID(),"textPeriod"+IntegerToString(x),OBJPROP_ANGLE,90); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"textPeriod"+IntegerToString(x),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT);} //names of indicators for(int y=0; y<8; y++){ ObjectCreate("textSignal"+IntegerToString(y),OBJ_LABEL,tsw,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("textSignal"+IntegerToString(y),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,(xm-xm/4)); ObjectSet("textSignal"+IntegerToString(y),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*scaleY+offsetY); ObjectSetText("textSignal"+IntegerToString(y),SignalNameString[y],8,"Arial Black",IndyColor); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),"textSignal"+IntegerToString(y),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER);} return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& CLOSE[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double& close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { //--- main loop for(int i=0;i>=0;i--) { if(i==0){ //Loop to timeframes starts here for(int x=0; x<9; x++) { //Indicator Buffer 1 string which=IntegerToString(x)+"_0";bool buy=false;int errors=0;ResetLastError(); if(iMA(NULL,period[x],MA_Period_1,0,MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE,1+i)<=iMA(NULL,period[x],MA_Period_1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i)){buy=true;} errors+=GetLastError(); if(buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"BUY",10,"Arial Black",SignalBuyColor);} if(!buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"SELL",10,"Arial Black",SignalSellColor);} if(errors>0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"ERROR",10,"Arial Black",SignalErrorColor);} //Indicator Buffer 2 which=IntegerToString(x)+"_1";buy=false;errors=0;ResetLastError(); if(iMA(NULL,period[x],MA_Period_2,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1+i)<=iMA(NULL,period[x],MA_Period_2,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i)){buy=true;} errors+=GetLastError(); if(buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"BUY",10,"Arial Black",SignalBuyColor);} if(!buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"SELL",10,"Arial Black",SignalSellColor);} if(errors>0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"ERROR",10,"Arial Black",SignalErrorColor);} //Indicator Buffer 3 which=IntegerToString(x)+"_2";buy=false;errors=0;ResetLastError(); if(iMA(NULL,period[x],MA_Period_3,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1+i)<=iMA(NULL,period[x],MA_Period_3,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i)){buy=true;} errors+=GetLastError(); if(buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"BUY",10,"Arial Black",SignalBuyColor);} if(!buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"SELL",10,"Arial Black",SignalSellColor);} if(errors>0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"ERROR",10,"Arial Black",SignalErrorColor);} //Indicator Buffer 4 which=IntegerToString(x)+"_3";buy=false;errors=0;ResetLastError(); if(iBullsPower(NULL,period[x],Bulls_Period,PRICE_CLOSE,1+i)<=iBullsPower(NULL,period[x],Bulls_Period,PRICE_CLOSE,i)){buy=true;} errors+=GetLastError(); if(buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"BUY",10,"Arial Black",SignalBuyColor);} if(!buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"SELL",10,"Arial Black",SignalSellColor);} if(errors>0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"ERROR",10,"Arial Black",SignalErrorColor);} //Indicator Buffer 5 which=IntegerToString(x)+"_4";buy=false;errors=0;ResetLastError(); if(iBearsPower(NULL,period[x],Bears_Period,PRICE_CLOSE,1+i)<=iBearsPower(NULL,period[x],Bears_Period,PRICE_CLOSE,i)){buy=true;} errors+=GetLastError(); if(buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"BUY",10,"Arial Black",SignalBuyColor);} if(!buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"SELL",10,"Arial Black",SignalSellColor);} if(errors>0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"ERROR",10,"Arial Black",SignalErrorColor);} //Indicator Buffer 6 which=IntegerToString(x)+"_5";buy=false;errors=0;ResetLastError(); if(iMACD(NULL,period[x],Fast_EMA,Slow_EMA,MACD_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1+i)<=iMACD(NULL,period[x],Fast_EMA,Slow_EMA,MACD_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,i)){buy=true;} errors+=GetLastError(); if(buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"BUY",10,"Arial Black",SignalBuyColor);} if(!buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"SELL",10,"Arial Black",SignalSellColor);} if(errors>0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"ERROR",10,"Arial Black",SignalErrorColor);} //Indicator Buffer 7 which=IntegerToString(x)+"_6";buy=false;errors=0;ResetLastError(); if(iADX(NULL, period[x],ADX_Period,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1+i)<=iADX(NULL,period[x],ADX_Period,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,i)){buy=true;} errors+=GetLastError(); if(buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"BUY",10,"Arial Black",SignalBuyColor);} if(!buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"SELL",10,"Arial Black",SignalSellColor);} if(errors>0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"ERROR",10,"Arial Black",SignalErrorColor);} //Indicator Buffer 8 which=IntegerToString(x)+"_7";buy=false;errors=0;ResetLastError(); if(iCCI(NULL, period[x],CCI_Period,PRICE_TYPICAL,1+i)<=iCCI(NULL,period[x],CCI_Period,PRICE_TYPICAL,i)){buy=true;} errors+=GetLastError(); if(buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"BUY",10,"Arial Black",SignalBuyColor);} if(!buy&&errors==0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"SELL",10,"Arial Black",SignalSellColor);} if(errors>0){ObjectSetText("Signal"+which,"ERROR",10,"Arial Black",SignalErrorColor);} }} }//main loop ends here return(prev_calculated); }//OnCalculate ends here void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll(); }
Your algorithm was requesting the first historically encountered bar from all timeframes . Thats not problematic if the bar is 0 (the most recent) but if each timeframe has a different amount of historically available bars , you understand what the problem is .
try this :
Wow! What a great job, as always Lorentzos! I had not thought in any case that this could be the problem.
Working perfectly with this new code. I really appreciate this great work and your time. I wish you good luck, you are a great guy!
Wow! What a great job, as always Lorentzos! I had not thought in any case that this could be the problem.
Working perfectly with this new code. I really appreciate this great work and your time. I wish you good luck, you are a great guy!
You are welcome . happy sales
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Good afternoon friends, I am learning how some things work, and I have run into a problem that I do not understand.
It is a multi-frame table for buying and selling (it is only a test to start a project).
The problem is that if I use symbols, everything works fine, but if I use text, when I change the timeframe, the data in the table changes with respect to that time frame.
Anyone else has happened? Do you know what the explanation for this is?
I have selected an example, but the data of the whole table changes
Thank you very much in advance. Please, do not redirect me to the freelance service, on other occasions it has been very helpful, but in this case I am only looking to learn