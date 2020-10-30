Indicators: MA of WPR
made mt4 not respond
madmkiv:
made mt4 not respond
made mt4 not respond
int start() { int i, limit, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted(); limit = Bars - MathMax(periodeWPR3, counted_bars); for(i=limit; i>=0; i--) { WPR1[i]=iWPR(NULL,0,periodeWPR1,i); WPR2[i]=iWPR(NULL,0,periodeWPR2,i); WPR3[i]=iWPR(NULL,0,periodeWPR3,i); } for(i=limit; i>=0; i--) { maWPR1[i]=iMAOnArray(WPR1,0,periodeMAWPR1,0,methodemoyenne,i); maWPR2[i]=iMAOnArray(WPR2,0,periodeMAWPR2,0,methodemoyenne,i); maWPR3[i]=iMAOnArray(WPR3,0,periodeMAWPR3,0,methodemoyenne,i); } return(0); }
Nagisa Unada:
still not working including out of range error. good idea for an indicator tho.
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MA of WPR:
Three mooving average of WPR indicator, you can set the indicator period, the mooving average period and the mooving average method.
Author: parisparis