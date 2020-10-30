Indicators: MA of WPR

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MA of WPR:

Three mooving average of WPR indicator, you can set the indicator period, the mooving average period and the mooving average method.

MA of WPR

Author: parisparis

 
made mt4 not respond
 
madmkiv:
made mt4 not respond 
int start()
  {
   int i, limit, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted();
   limit = Bars - MathMax(periodeWPR3, counted_bars);
   
   for(i=limit; i>=0; i--)
     {
      WPR1[i]=iWPR(NULL,0,periodeWPR1,i);
      WPR2[i]=iWPR(NULL,0,periodeWPR2,i);
      WPR3[i]=iWPR(NULL,0,periodeWPR3,i);
     }
     
   for(i=limit; i>=0; i--)
     {
      maWPR1[i]=iMAOnArray(WPR1,0,periodeMAWPR1,0,methodemoyenne,i);
      maWPR2[i]=iMAOnArray(WPR2,0,periodeMAWPR2,0,methodemoyenne,i);
      maWPR3[i]=iMAOnArray(WPR3,0,periodeMAWPR3,0,methodemoyenne,i);

     }
   return(0);
  }
 
Nagisa Unada:

still not working including out of range error. good idea for an indicator tho.

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