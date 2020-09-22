Weird issue with market watch columns
You may set all the settings of your Metatrader by default in the following way:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25
I had similar problem and solve it this way :
- Terminal started.
- File menu->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
- Close the MT5 terminal.
- Delete the file Terminal.ini
- Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
Thank you very much, Sergey! It's easier to test using the method you suggested. It allowed me to kind of isolate the problem. I checked column by column restarting MT5 each time I enabled a new column. Everything worked until I selected the "Deals Volume" column. With this column selected, the issue re-appears when I restart MT5. I noticed all columns after "Deals Volume" (including the column itself) get selected. I tried to deselect everything but "Deals Volume" and the issue re-appeared. I then tried to deselect "Deals Volume" and the issue was gone. It could be something local, but I'd consider checking this column behavior, specially if someone else is able to reproduce the issue I'm having. Thanks!
Hi all!
I'm facing a weird behavior in Metatrader 5 (build 2615).
If you look at the attached image, the issue become clear: Market Watch is showing many columns. Nothing wrong here, as I can select/unselect the columns I want. The real issue is, even if I remove all those columns, leaving only what I really want (some 3 columns), everything comes back to this same configuration when I close and reopen the terminal.
Has anybody faced such an issue?
Thanks a lot!
Alex.