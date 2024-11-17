Reading .txt file gives strange characters. Any ideas?
William Roeder:
Consider replacing your Notepad
I only use the Editor for compiling/debugging. I use Notepad2 with code folding.
Notepad can only display ANSI files. NP2 can display and convert to and from Unicode.
Consider replacing your Notepad
Hi William,
I have just downloaded Notepad++
i have same problem... :(
i have a CSV file that i can naot read that... when i am reading line, value is some unknown characters
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***UPDATE - SOLVED
I should have done some more digging. I had to specify FILE_ANSI as a file open paramter.
described here......
error when reading file.txt!! why print a txt in Japanese?
Hi everyone,
I'm trying to read some numbers from a .txt file which is opened in the OnTester() function. The file appears to be opened correctly but when the variables are read they display strange characters instead of the number. The code, input file and result is shown below:
Any ideas would be appreciated. Thanks
E