error when reading file.txt!! why print a txt in Japanese?
I have created a txt and I have put it in the folder "files"; I've called that txt "ab.txt"
NOTE: I have tried the same on MT4 and it works fine!
this is my system:
and this is the strange result:
Play around with adding FILE_ANSI or FILE_UNICODE to:
int handle4=FileOpen("ab.txt",FILE_TXT|FILE_READ);
Which flag works depend on what encoding your file was written in...
Juega un poco agregando FILE_ANSI o FILE_UNICODE a:
Las marcas que dependen de la codificación de su archivo fue escrita en ...
Perfect, i put FILE_ANSI and run Perfectly
thank you very much.
It is very simple, I apologize for the creation of the thread. But I have one doubt
So why in MT4 do not need to put that flag and if it "works" right?
Perfect, i put FILE_ANSI and run Perfectly
thank you very much.
It is very simple, I apologize for the creation of the thread. But I have one doubt
So why in MT4 do not need to put that flag and if it "works" right?
It's the default character set expected by mt4 and mt5.
mt4 expect ansi, which allows for 256 character types, whereas mt5 expects unicode, which takes up to 65,536 different character types. So you need to specifically state whether your file is ansi, in mt5, or else it'll assume it is unicode.
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I have created a txt and I have put it in the folder "files"; I've called that txt "ab.txt"
NOTE: I have tried the same on MT4 and it works fine!
this is my system:
and this is the strange result: