Any One Can Help Please .. Just want to add Push Notification to this Open Source Code !!
Hello Every One ..
It will Be VERY Appreciated !! :)
The notification itself is easy:
if(!SendNotification( "PinBar found") Print("No push notification send, err: ",(string)_LastError);
But you need to enable them in the terminal (Ctrl O) tab Notifications and you have to install the mobile terminal on you cell phone in order to use the ID from your terminal which receives the notifications.
To get notifications to your mobile use function;
SendNotification()
and implement it to your code.This was already answered in previous post #1
- 2020.09.13
- www.mql5.com
Sure,no problem!
Two warnings fixed plus notification added,enjoy!
hi there
I'm having trouble weaving my iCustom indicator into my EA,there is no error or warnings, but the EA just does not open orders in the strategy tester, I think it does not read the indicator correctly.
Could anyone help ?
thanks.
