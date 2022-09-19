Any One Can Help Please .. Just want to add Push Notification to this Open Source Code !!

Hello Every One ..

Any One Can Help Please ..  Just want to add Push Notification to this Open Source Code !!

 

It will Be VERY Appreciated !!  :)

Files:
pinbardetector.zip  11 kb
 
The notification itself is easy:

if(!SendNotification( "PinBar found") Print("No push notification send, err: ",(string)_LastError);

But you need to enable them in the terminal (Ctrl O) tab Notifications and you have to install the mobile terminal on you cell phone in order to use the ID from your terminal which receives the notifications.

 

Thank You Man for Quick Respond . . .


Yes I know and I used Push notification function through My Mobile a lot ..


But if you noticed  this particular pinbar indicator offer only PopUP , Sound and Email notification Only ..


I Need the Most Cool One which is (( Mobile PUSH ))  ..


Thank you ,  Waiting for your kindness if you can modify this particular indicator for Me :)

 
To get notifications to your mobile use function;

SendNotification()

and implement it to your code.This was already answered in previous post #1

Sorry Sir.


But  Unfortunately I do not  know how to implement it to the code ?


If you do this for Me ,  Then It will be a Special Kindness from You !!


Cause I need this Exactly  Man  . . .  :)

Best Wishes,,  Shall God Save You and make You Satisfied and Blessed . . .

 
Sure,no problem!

Two warnings fixed plus notification added,enjoy!

notification

Files:
pinbardetector.mq5  22 kb
 

Ohhh Mann . . .


THANK YOU  VERY MUCH ..


I WANT TO KISS YOUR HEAD   Kenneth Parling  :)


THANK YOU AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN TILL TOMMOROW  :)    :)     :)



_________________________

MY RESPECT . . . 

 

Hello there ..

Hey    Kenneth Parling

My Awsome CSROBOTS ..



Can you filter Bearish  Signals  Or Bullish Signals ..  as an Option Too ..


Your Services are Highly Appreciated !


Kenneth Parling @  Awsome CSROBOTS  . . . I will not forget this AWSOMNESS  !!

 

