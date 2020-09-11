MQL5 - Placing two orders (instead of one)
52170755 :
You have an error in the code above: you enter the code block that generates a trade order twice. Show the complete code.
Thnaks for the return Vladimir,
I found the error and now it is working good : took out this line of code
OrderSend(request,result);
I came form MT4 and now I understand(?) that on MT5 there is two alternative methods to place an order and i was using both.
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Hello,
I have this code but it is sending two orders of 100 (lots) instead of one. Any idea on what might be happening is appreciated.
Please see below the code:
Please see a typical outcome journal received after running the code: