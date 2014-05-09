double order sended
Please take a look at this post.
I read that post. Seem that it is not solved the issue and the Service Desk did not answer. Also there was a problem with detection of PositionSelect, on my case is about detection of the value of a variable OrdinTrimis. Seems to be a bug since the behaviour is the same in two different cases. In my case I test the code on a demo account about 30 times with the same result.
You are sending the order twice.
OrderSend(request,result); // check the result if(!OrderSend(request,result)) Print("error OrderSend = ",__FUNCTION__,": ",result.comment," answer code ",result.retcode);
You are sending the order twice.
Sorry it is an if statement not an instruction. And as you see on my first post picture OrderTrimis variable is 1 and OrderSend should be done only one time according to my code
The OrderSend() function is executed no matter if it is inside if statement or not. Thus you send the order twice. Try this and it will work:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TEST.mq5 | //| Copyright 2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" input double Lots = 0.01; input double StopLoss = 25; input double TakeProfit = 0; input double TrailingStop = 2; double price=0; int OrdinTrimis=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)==false) { if(OrdinTrimis==0) { BuyPendingOrder1(); Alert(OrdinTrimis); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BuyPendingOrder1() { // double price = NormalizeDouble(Ask(), NDigits) - PriceOffset1*PipValue*Point(); price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+0.0010; double SL=price-StopLoss*0.00001; if(StopLoss==0) SL=0; double TP=price+TakeProfit*0.00001; if(TakeProfit==0) TP=0; //--- prepare the request MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory(request); ZeroMemory(result); request.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; // pending order request.magic=1; // Magic number request.symbol = Symbol(); // Trading symbol request.volume = Lots; // volume in 0.1 lots request.sl = SL; // Stop Loss is not specified request.tp = TP; // Take Profit is not specified request.deviation=4; // deviation in 5 points request.price=price; //--- form the order type request.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; // order type ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP //--- form the price for the pending order request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN; // request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_GTC; request.expiration=ORDER_TIME_GTC; bool res=OrderSend(request,result); // check the result if(!res) Print("error OrderSend = ",__FUNCTION__,": ",result.comment," answer code ",result.retcode);// } else OrdinTrimis=OrdinTrimis+1; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
But note that:
In case of a successful basic check of structures (index checking) returns true. However, this is not a sign of successful execution of a trade operation.
The OrderSend() function is executed no matter if it is inside if statement or not. Thus you send the order twice. Try this and it will work:
But note that:
In case of a successful basic check of structures (index checking) returns true. However, this is not a sign of successful execution of a trade operation.
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Hello,
Below is my simple code that generate 2 orders instead of one
As you can see in the picture below the OrderSend variable is 1, so the code should not be executed twice
Any suggestions?