How to force Take Profit when take profit is not executed by broker
Is that EA's problems or broker' problem?
Hello Fellow Coder and Trader.
I have some notable issue you may experience the same thing in the past or in the future.
The issue is this, price hit take profit but the take profits are never executed. Making my trading robot need to wait another half day to one day for the price come back.
If they don't then I will lose money.
This totally twisting normal operation of my trading robot reducing profitability. I think this is very unfair.
I am sure many experience the same thing like this either for their stop loss or their take profit.
I need to barrow your wisdom on this if you have some good idea to deal with this issue.
Is there anyway we can deal with this problem ?
Hi,
Is that EA's problems or broker' problem?
Hello
When your order is opened with take profit and stop loss, it is broker's task to close order when the price hit take profit.
So it is from Broker's side. However, I am seeking a ways I can force my EA to take profit if the broker does not close my order even if take profit is hit.
Kind regards
A chart is drawn from Bid price. The SL/TP to close a sell is Ask price.
Are you sure chart is drawn from bid price ?
The chart should be drawn from the mid price between Bid and Ask that is (bid + ask)/2.0.
regards.
Are you sure chart is drawn from bid price ?
The chart should be drawn from the mid price between Bid and Ask that is (bid + ask)/2.0.
regards.
Of course I am sure. MT4 and MT5 charts are always drawn from Bid price.
Is there a way I can see Ask price or mid price in my chart instead of Bid price ?
In MT4, it seems doable but I don't see the same option on MT5.
regards.
Is there a way I can see Ask price or mid price in my chart instead of Bid price ?
In MT4, it seems doable but I don't see the same option on MT5.
regards.
This suggestion is for MT4, I found this somewhere on the forum.
"Get an MA, set period to 1, set price to "ask" on your chart."
Just curious if we can draw ask chart on Meta Trader 5 platform.
So I can clarify this take profit issue.
regards.
F8 for chart properties, Show tab then select "Show ask price line". However it's only for current price, not history price.
Well for me i think
1. check the spread of the currency pair. as you know both ask price and bid price need to move above and below of the tp
2. Maybe you should consider reducing the size of your tp. Every currency pair has the number of pips it moves in the day.
3. Check the support and resistance. if the tp is close S/R then it is likely for it to bounce back at those levels.
4. Try add tailing stops to your robot to help reduce losses in profitable trades.
:-)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello Fellow Coder and Trader.
I have some notable issue you may experience the same thing in the past or in the future.
The issue is this, price hit take profit but the take profits are never executed. Making my trading robot need to wait another half day to one day for the price come back.
If they don't then I will lose money.
This totally twisting normal operation of my trading robot reducing profitability. I think this is very unfair.
I am sure many experience the same thing like this either for their stop loss or their take profit.
I need to barrow your wisdom on this if you have some good idea to deal with this issue.
Is there anyway we can deal with this problem ?