cant compile a mq5 file
The indicator is from CodeBase here -
Waddah_Attar_Def_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
and this indicator is using SmoothAlgorithms.mqh which should be in \MQL5\Include\ folder -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.04.18 18:07Download SmoothAlgorithms.mqh from this post #6 (seems, this file was fixed).
Waddah_Attar_Def_RSI
- www.mql5.com
The MACD smoothed histogram drawn on the basis of the RSI technical indicator.
tnx man great
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hi every one
and hi mladen especially
i have the mq5 file of waddah attar def rsi but it seems like there are problems in it so is there any one who can compile it for me or fix it ?
thanks in advance