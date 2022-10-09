cant compile a mq5 file

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hi every one 

and hi mladen especially 

i have the mq5 file of waddah attar def rsi but it seems like there are problems in it so is there any one who can compile it for me or fix it ?

thanks in advance

Files:
waddah_attar_def_rsi.mq5  8 kb
 

The indicator can be compiled with not a problem:

 

The indicator is from CodeBase here -

Waddah_Attar_Def_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

and this indicator is using SmoothAlgorithms.mqh which should be in  \MQL5\Include\ folder -




Waddah_Attar_Def_RSI
Waddah_Attar_Def_RSI
  • www.mql5.com
The MACD smoothed histogram drawn on the basis of the RSI technical indicator.
 

tnx man great

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