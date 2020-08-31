iCustom is read out incorrectly
With the information you've provided — we can only guess. And you haven't provided any useful information for that.
Large numbers is probably EMPTY_VALUE.
The only thing I can show is a picture of the indicator, I do not have the source code. In my code example from above I tried to read up_ARROW, but unfortunately this does not work, because every candlestick outputs large numbers.
Show the indicator's parameters: indicator → right click → properties → inputs or chart → right click → Indicators list (control+I) → select → edit or provide the indicator or a link to.
Show the indicator's parameters: indicator → right click → properties → inputs or chart → right click → Indicators list (control+I) → select → edit or provide the indicator or a link to.
Here are the input parameters: and the link for the indicator: https://fxprosystems.com/100-pips-no-repaint-binary-options-system/
Yes, you're right. How can I solve the problem? It is 2147483647
- Your iCustom call is correct given the parameters.
- There is no problem. For the index you used there was no up arrow.
double BuyBuffer=iCustom(NULL,0,"100pips Momentum_1.4",1,15,"",false,false,false,"",4,i); if((BuyBuffer>0) && (BuyBuffer=!2147483647.0)) { UpBuffer[i]=low[i]; }
This is my new code, but then no arrows appear at all.
Always post all relevant code. We have no idea what i or UpBuffer[] is.
BuyBuffer=!2147483647.0Use the proper symbol (EMPTY_VALUE)
- That is not a comparison (Not equal) it is an assignment of !EMPTY_VALUE, which is non-sense.
Hello, I try to read the data from the 100pips Momentum_1.4 indicator, but I get very large numbers for each candlestick.
Thanks for an answer.