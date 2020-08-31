iCustom is read out incorrectly

New comment
 

Hello, I try to read the data from the 100pips Momentum_1.4 indicator, but I get very large numbers for each candlestick.

double BuyBuffer=iCustom(NULL,0,"100pips Momentum_1.4",1,15,"",false,false,false,"",4,i);

Thanks for an answer.

 
  1. Do you really expect us to know what a "100pips Momentum_1.4" is? Do you really expect us to know what is wrong with your call? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
              Be precise and informative about your problem

  2. With the information you've provided — we can only guess. And you haven't provided any useful information for that.

    Large numbers is probably EMPTY_VALUE.

 

The only thing I can show is a picture of the indicator, I do not have the source code. In my code example from above I tried to read up_ARROW, but unfortunately this does not work, because every candlestick outputs large numbers.

 

 

Is it the same large number or different large numbers?

Is it 

2147483647?

If so, it is EMPTY_VALUE as William suggests. That means that there is no arrow for that bar.

 
Arthur Singer: The only thing I can show is a picture of the indicator,

Wrong.

Show the indicator's parameters: indicator → right click → propertiesinputs or chart → right click → Indicators list (control+I) → select → edit or provide the indicator or a link to.

The only thing you've provided so far is that up_ARROW is (probably) buffer №4
 
William Roeder:

Wrong.

Show the indicator's parameters: indicator → right click → propertiesinputs or chart → right click → Indicators list (control+I) → select → edit or provide the indicator or a link to.

The only thing you've provided so far is that up_ARROW is (probably) buffer №4

Here are the input parameters:   and the link for the indicator: https://fxprosystems.com/100-pips-no-repaint-binary-options-system/

 
Keith Watford:

Is it the same large number or different large numbers?

Is it 

2147483647?

If so, it is EMPTY_VALUE as William suggests. That means that there is no arrow for that bar.

Yes, you're right. How can I solve the problem? It is 2147483647

 
Arthur Singer: Yes, you're right. How can I solve the problem? It is 2147483647
  1. Your iCustom call is correct given the parameters.
  2. There is no problem. For the index you used there was no up arrow.
 
So if this number appears should I just ignore it?
  
double BuyBuffer=iCustom(NULL,0,"100pips Momentum_1.4",1,15,"",false,false,false,"",4,i);
      
      if((BuyBuffer>0) && (BuyBuffer=!2147483647.0))
      {
         UpBuffer[i]=low[i];
      }

This is my new code, but then no arrows appear at all.

 

  1. Always post all relevant code. We have no idea what i or UpBuffer[] is.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
              Be precise and informative about your problem

  2. BuyBuffer=!2147483647.0
    Use the proper symbol (EMPTY_VALUE)
  3. That is not a comparison (Not equal) it is an assignment of !EMPTY_VALUE, which is non-sense.
12
New comment