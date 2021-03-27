No loss Hedging strategy EA
Hello,
I got a hedging strategy that will be 100% no loss, I tested it manually but it requires too much concentration
I am adding photo of method can someone please create EA to emulate same
Been done so many times before.
Just another strategy that returns small profits regularly and then the big loss.
Hello,
I got a hedging strategy that will be 100% no loss, I tested it manually but it requires too much concentration
I am adding photo of method can someone please create EA to emulate same
- So pay someone to code it for you and enjoy your retirement. Why are you posting here?
-
Hedging, Same as Martingale.
Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually. If it's not profitable without, it is definitely not profitable with.
Martingale vs. Non Martingale (Simplified RoR vs Profit and the Illusions) - MQL5 programming forum 2015.02.11
Why it won't work: Calculate Loss from Lot Pips - MQL5 programming forum 2017.07.11
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Hello,
I got a hedging strategy that will be 100% no loss, I tested it manually but it requires too much concentration
I am adding photo of method can someone please create EA to emulate same