CZK pairs missing
Any currency pair is depends on the broker: one broker os proposing some pairs for traders, the othet brokers - do not.
----------------
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
How to Start with Metatrader 5
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
I am using the standard MT server. So my question is about the MT stream. CZK pairs are discontinued since Monday.
em.tom:
I am using the standard MT server. So my question is about the MT stream. CZK pairs are discontinued since Monday.
I am using the standard MT server. So my question is about the MT stream. CZK pairs are discontinued since Monday.
What is standard MT4 server?
You are talking about MetaQuotes-Demo server which is used in the following cases:
- update Metatrader to the new build;
- test beta builds of Metatrader.
And in any other c ases - you should use the server from the brokers (because Metaquotes with MetaQuotes-Demo server is not a broker).
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I would like to ask if CZK currency pairs are discontinued or if there is just a temporary problem that will be resolved.
Thank you.