CZK pairs missing

Hello, I would like to ask if CZK currency pairs are discontinued or if there is just a temporary problem that will be resolved. 


Thank you. 

 

Any currency pair is depends on the broker: one broker os proposing some pairs for traders, the othet brokers - do not.

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

I am using the standard MT server. So my question is about the MT stream. CZK pairs are discontinued since Monday. 
 
em.tom:
I am using the standard MT server. So my question is about the MT stream. CZK pairs are discontinued since Monday. 

What is standard MT4 server?
You are talking about MetaQuotes-Demo server which is used in the following cases:

  • update Metatrader to the new build;
  • test beta builds of Metatrader.

And in any other c ases - you should use the server from the brokers (because Metaquotes with MetaQuotes-Demo server is not a broker).

