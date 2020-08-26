what is wrong?

Hi

I am using Mt5 and I personalized the chart properties like the candle colour, background colour,... etc.

and every time I reopen my laptop the setting goes to the default mood, anyone knows what is the problem and how can I solve it?

 
Save the chart settings with the ' default.tpl ' template - this template is applied to every new chart at the time of chart creation.


 

Or save the template to lolie_pie.tpl so you have the choice between defaults and your personal layout.

When you open a new chart, load the template that suits you and it will stay on the chart.

 
Or save the template to lolie_pie.tpl so you have the choice between defaults and your personal layout.

When you open a new chart, load the template that suits you and it will stay on the chart.

Yes, you can.

 

Good day, I downloaded the above bots from the MT$ Market tab, I wanted to evaluate the bots, but after a while they just stopped working. I cannot drag them onto a pair, it just does not respond.

I did not find any info that it was only working for a limited period...is there something else I am missing? 

 
Look at the 'Toolbox' window, look at the 'Journal' tab: if you have downloaded a demo version of a PAY product - you are not allowed to run this demo version on a chart.

Experts 'XXXX' is a demo version that can be run only in the Strategy Tester. To use the product without limitations, purchase the full version from the Market
