what is wrong?
Hi
I am using Mt5 and I personalized the chart properties like the candle colour, background colour,... etc.
and every time I reopen my laptop the setting goes to the default mood, anyone knows what is the problem and how can I solve it?
Save the chart settings with the ' default.tpl ' template - this template is applied to every new chart at the time of chart creation.
Or save the template to lolie_pie.tpl so you have the choice between defaults and your personal layout.
When you open a new chart, load the template that suits you and it will stay on the chart.
Good day, I downloaded the above bots from the MT$ Market tab, I wanted to evaluate the bots, but after a while they just stopped working. I cannot drag them onto a pair, it just does not respond.
I did not find any info that it was only working for a limited period...is there something else I am missing?
Look at the 'Toolbox' window, look at the 'Journal' tab: if you have downloaded a demo version of a PAY product - you are not allowed to run this demo version on a chart.
Experts 'XXXX' is a demo version that can be run only in the Strategy Tester. To use the product without limitations, purchase the full version from the Market
