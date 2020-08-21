I bought the <..> signal, but it didn't happen once?Why is that? Before the documentary is no problem!
You can check the subscription procedure once again just in case you missed something:
How to Subscribe to MT4 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
If you are using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so you can check VPS logs/journal (possible errors arer written on this journal).
Signal copying has nothing to do with the Auto Trading button, follow the instructions Sergey posted above.
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I bought the <..> signal, but it didn't happen once?Why is that? Before the documentary is no problem!
The virtual machine server of MQL rented by myself is also online 24 hours a day. Why does it not have any transaction and order when it is clear that he has transactions every day? I ask for a refund.