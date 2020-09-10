when I use backtest in mt5 , how to set symbol's spread to other number ?
Yu Zhang:
I set spread on strategy test symbol, but it is not work well. after setting to other number, It also backtest with 50 spread.
I got the same problem
it worked once, I was able to set a fixed spread then I backtested again and it is floating spread
I tried with history and non history ticks it's the same.
Please fix that or tell us what we do wrong, bebcause it's impossible to backtest accurately with old history spreads that don't reflect the current conditions
It's not the first time I noticed that. I changed my demo broker and it is the same.
please help
Jeff
