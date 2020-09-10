when I use backtest in mt5 , how to set symbol's spread to other number ?

when I use backtest in mt5 , how to set symbol's spread to others ?


Testing trading strategies on real ticks
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: " 1 minute OHLC " using only Open, High, Low and Close prices of minute bars; detailed modeling in " Every tick " mode, as well as the most accurate " Every tick based on real ticks " mode applying actual historical data. Comparing the results allows us to...
 

I set spread on strategy test symbol, but it is not work well. after setting to other number, It also backtest with 50 spread.

 
I set spread on strategy test symbol, but it is not work well. after setting to other number, It also backtest with 50 spread.

I got the same problem

it worked once, I was able to set a fixed spread then I backtested again and it is floating spread

I tried with history and non history ticks it's the same.

Please fix that or tell us what we do wrong, bebcause it's impossible to backtest accurately with old history spreads that don't reflect the current conditions

It's not the first time I noticed that. I changed my demo broker and it is the same.

please help


Jeff

