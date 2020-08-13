_Symbols variable returns an incorrect symbol name
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I am hoping that the moderators of the forum will understand what the issue is, or can pass this onto the developers of MT4 for resolution. Please let me know if any additional information is required.
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We as the moderators of the forum have nothing to do with the Market, the products, possible bugs, and so on.
But I know one rule: the discussion about the Market product is prohibited on the forum.
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As far as I know - the admins of the Market is acting according the rules as well: Rules of Using the Market Service
and all the procedure/steps should be done according to this rules.
From this rules:
Expert Advisors and indicators undergo automatic test in the Strategy Tester on the historical price data. The Product is formally checked for known programming errors. Passing the test successfully does not mean that the results stated in the Product description will be obtained in the future. Neither test results, nor Product description provided by the Seller guarantee profit or error-free Product operation.
and
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So, my suggestion: you can continuing to discuss this possible issue with the seller, and if unsuccessful - write to the service desk.
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I've been asked by the creator a purchase I made to raise a query. I bought <...> however the EA is not working for me on my IG MT4 Platform i.e. the MT4 platform that my broker, IG, have made available.
In the "live" account, the symbol I am trading is US30(£), however when attempting to place an order, it is not possible to open an order, the trade server returns an error 4106.
The creator (<...>) provided me with the attached file.
Attaching the script to the US30(£) chart resulted in this:
According to the creator, the "_Symbols variable returns an incorrect symbol name" and I should seek support from the developers of metatrader.
Disappointingly, they are not offering a refund as they state that it's not their issue that prevents the product from working.
As you can see from the attached:
All instruments in this version of mt4 are followed by a (£). This only happens in the LIVE account ... in demo there is no US30, but all of the FX pairs are simply, for example, GBPUSD rather than GBPUSD(£).
I am hoping that the moderators of the forum will understand what the issue is, or can pass this onto the developers of MT4 for resolution. Please let me know if any additional information is required.
Thanks and Kind Regards
Colin