_Symbols variable returns an incorrect symbol name

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I've been asked by the creator a purchase I made to raise a query. I bought <...> however the EA is not working for me on my IG MT4 Platform i.e. the MT4 platform that my broker, IG, have made available.

In the "live" account, the symbol I am trading is US30(£), however when attempting to place an order, it is not possible to open an order, the trade server returns an error 4106.  

The creator (<...>) provided me with the attached file.

Attaching the script to the US30(£) chart resulted in this: Script error


According to the creator, the "_Symbols variable returns an incorrect symbol name" and I should seek support from the developers of metatrader.


Disappointingly, they are not offering a refund as they state that it's not their issue that prevents the product from working.


As you can see from the attached: MarketWatch


All instruments in this version of mt4 are followed by a (£). This only happens in the LIVE account ... in demo there is no US30, but all of the FX pairs are simply, for example, GBPUSD rather than GBPUSD(£).


I am hoping that the moderators of the forum will understand what the issue is, or can pass this onto the developers of MT4 for resolution. Please let me know if any additional information is required.


Thanks and Kind Regards

Colin

Files:
Symbols.zip  5 kb
 
Colin Young:

...

I am hoping that the moderators of the forum will understand what the issue is, or can pass this onto the developers of MT4 for resolution. Please let me know if any additional information is required.

...

We as the moderators of the forum have nothing to do with the Market, the products, possible bugs, and so on.
But I know one rule: the discussion about the Market product is prohibited on the forum.

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As far as I know - the admins of the Market is acting according the rules as well: Rules of Using the Market Service
and all the procedure/steps should be done according to this rules.
From this rules:

Expert Advisors and indicators undergo automatic test in the Strategy Tester on the historical price data. The Product is formally checked for known programming errors. Passing the test successfully does not mean that the results stated in the Product description will be obtained in the future. Neither test results, nor Product description provided by the Seller guarantee profit or error-free Product operation.

and

In case disputes arise that cannot be resolved directly between the Buyer and the Seller, either party may apply to the administration of the mql5.com through Service Desk in the User profile.

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So, my suggestion: you can continuing to discuss this possible issue with the seller, and if unsuccessful - write to the service desk.

Rules of Using the Market Service
Rules of Using the Market Service
  • www.mql5.com
The Market section of mql5.com is a service for safe purchasing and selling of programs written in the MQL5/MQL4 language, hereinafter referred to as Products. The "Market" service is available for use only to mql5.com registered Users aged 18 and older, who accepted and agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Market Terms of Use...
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