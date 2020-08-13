How to count Today Open Order in MQL5
Hello, i want to count Today Open Order, i made a code, is always return the value 0. Can anyone get a help ? please.
if(TimeDayOfYearMQL4(OrderOpentime) == TimeDayOfYearMQL4(TimeCurrent()) )
what i know is that the order open time will not be equal the current time when the function is called...the deal already took place before the script is called
what i know is that the order open time will not be equal the current time when the function is called...the deal already took place before the script is called
int TimeDayOfYearMQL4(datetime date) { MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(date,tm); return(tm.day_of_year); }
Thanks ! But i use this code to turn the datetime to TimeDayofYear ( day 1..2...3..4..etc )
Thanks ! But i use this code to turn the datetime to TimeDayofYear ( day 1..2...3..4..etc )
then you can try "greater than" today 00:00 and "less than equal" current time..that's the correct way to get deals that happened today until current time
Thank for advice. But if i am delete this code
if(TimeDayOfYearMQL4(OrderOpentime) == TimeDayOfYearMQL4(TimeCurrent()) )
the above code also return me "0".
Can you see what is the problem about this code
Thanks ! But i use this code to turn the datetime to TimeDayofYear ( day 1..2...3..4..etc )
TimeDayOfYearMQL4
Hello, i want to count Today Open Order, i made a code, is always return the value 0. Can anyone get a help ? please.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Number Deals Today.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov" #property version "1.000" //--- input parameters input group "Additional features" input ulong InpMagic = 200; // Magic number //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- MqlDateTime STimeToday; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),STimeToday); STimeToday.hour = 0; STimeToday.min = 0; STimeToday.sec = 0; datetime from_date = StructToTime(STimeToday); // From date datetime to_date = from_date+24*60*60*3; // To date //--- request trade history HistorySelect(from_date,to_date); uint total_deals = HistoryDealsTotal(); ulong ticket_history_deal = 0; //--- int count_buys_in=0,count_buys_out=0,count_sells_in=0,count_sells_out=0; //--- for all deals for(uint i=0; i<total_deals; i++) { //--- try to get deals ticket_history_deal if((ticket_history_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0) { //--- get deals properties long deal_type = HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_TYPE); long deal_entry = HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_ENTRY); long deal_magic = HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_MAGIC); string deal_symbol = HistoryDealGetString(ticket_history_deal,DEAL_SYMBOL); //--- only for current symbol if(deal_symbol==Symbol() && deal_magic==InpMagic) { //--- if(deal_type==DEAL_TYPE_BUY) { if(deal_entry==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) count_buys_in++; if(deal_entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) count_buys_out++; } if(deal_type==DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { if(deal_entry==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) count_sells_in++; if(deal_entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) count_sells_out++; } } } } Comment("Today: ", "| Buys IN ",IntegerToString(count_buys_in), "| Buys OUT ",IntegerToString(count_buys_out), "| Sells IN ",IntegerToString(count_sells_in), "| Sells OUT ",IntegerToString(count_sells_out)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result:
or TimeToStruct the order open time to MqlDateTime and get the day and compare with the returned day of
int CheckTodayOpenOrder(int MagicNr) { int TodaysOrders = 0; uint TotalNumberOfDeals=HistoryDealsTotal(); ulong Ticket; string OrderSymbol; int Magic = 0; datetime OrderOpentime = ""; HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()); for(int i=0; i<TotalNumberOfDeals; i++) { Ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket(i); OrderSymbol = HistoryDealGetString(Ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL); Magic = HistoryDealGetInteger(Ticket,DEAL_MAGIC); OrderOpentime = HistoryDealGetInteger(Ticket,DEAL_TIME); if(OrderSymbol == Symbol()) if(Magic == MagicNr) { TodaysOrders += 1; } } return(TodaysOrders); }
above code i also return the value "0". I dont know why.... Can you see any error of this?
above code i also return the value "0". I dont know why.... Can you see any error of this?
MqlDateTime OrderTime; TimeToStruct(OrderOpentime,OrderTime); if(OrderSymbol == Symbol()) if(Magic == MagicNr) if(OrderTime.day_of_year == TimeDayOfYearMQL4(TimeCurrent()) )
above code i also return the value "0". I dont know why.... Can you see any error of this?
Example:
Result:
Thanks! Let me study your code and try...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, i want to count Today Open Order, i made a code, is always return the value 0. Can anyone get a help ? please.