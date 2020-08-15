How to display recent profile picture to old messages
Dear moderators
This topic is with lowest priority. No need to change anything, just a question.
Is that possible to display recent profile picture to old messages?
Best wishes,
Fan of MQL5
It is changed automatically.
Thank you, Keith.
Yes, it is changed automatically.
Also, the picture link looks like broke by some reason.
Screen shot as above.
Open the actual topic and the picture is there.
Dear Keith,
There must be some misunderstanding.
I mean in the red box.
Does it matter?
The main thing is that it is in the posts.
Yes, actually it does.
Details make a difference in my dictionary.
But no need to be confused, just like I said at first in this topic.
>> This topic is with the lowest priority. No need to change anything, just a question.
