Can I cross ROC in a same chart?
You can move the second ROC by the mouse to the first indicator window -
Sergey Golubev:
You can move the second ROC by the mouse to the first indicator window -
Thank you so much, Sergey.
I tried it in MT5 terminal, but it didn't work.
I tried both move the Indicator window 2 and the ROC in the Indicator window 2, both of them didn't work.
Sergey Golubev:
I did it with MT5: it works.
I did it with MT5: it works.
Left mouse click on the indicator in Navigator, hold it, and move indicator by the mouse to separate window on the chart.
Thank you so much, Sergey!
It works.
Sky L :
How do you use two mouse in one PC? Interesting.
This is Photoshop :)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear Experienced traders
Can I cross ROC as a indicator in a same chart?
Best wishes,
Sky
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=cross%20ROC