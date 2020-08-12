Can I cross ROC in a same chart?

Dear Experienced traders


Can I cross ROC as a indicator in a same chart? 


https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=cross%20ROC 


 

You can move the second ROC by the mouse to the first indicator window -

 
Thank you so much, Sergey. 

I tried it in MT5 terminal, but it didn't work. 

I tried both move the Indicator window 2 and the ROC in the Indicator window 2, both of them didn't work. 



 

I did it with MT5: it works.
Left mouse click on the indicator in Navigator, hold it, and move indicator by the mouse to separate window on the chart.

 
Thank you so much, Sergey! 

It works.

 
You can use a ready-made indicator:  ROC Dual

ROC Dual

 
Thank you so much, Vladimir!

 
