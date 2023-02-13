MQL5 VPS New York Servers not working?
Hi,
I have same problem since the MQL5 updated the Vhost servers to new build version at the weekend.
Yes, I confirm there is a problem with some MQL5 VPS servers.
I will report this to MQL5 technicians.
There was un update to 2571 MT5 version on MQL5 VPS servers over the weekend and it seems that is only affecting MT5 account, my MT4 accounts are trading normally with the same EA.
Yes, I confirm there is a problem with some MQL5 VPS servers.
I will report this to MQL5 technicians.
Hi,
I have same problem since the MQL5 updated the Vhost servers to new build version at the weekend.
My Metatrader 5 was updated now to the latest build 2571:
If EA was compiled with this new 2571 build so this EA should work with MQL5 VPS having same 2571 build.
EA will not work in case this EA using (or trying to use) dll.
Yes, I confirm there is a problem with some MQL5 VPS servers.
I will report this to MQL5 technicians.
There was un update to 2571 MT5 version on MQL5 VPS servers over the weekend and it seems that is only affecting MT5 account, my MT4 accounts are trading normally with the same EA.
Would you happen to know the status of this problem Eleni? Many thanks.
They are looking into it, but no solution yet.
The problem persists, my EA doesn't trade on MT5 MQL5 VPS, while it trades normally on MT4 MQL5 VPS.
My Metatrader 5 was updated now to the latest build 2571:
If EA was compiled with this new 2571 build so this EA should work with MQL5 VPS having same 2571 build.
EA will not work in case this EA using (or trying to use) dll.
Hi, My experts cant work since Weekend, Vhost Upgrade 2571, my Local Mt5 build 2560 (works with good with it)
Now : I upgrade BETA version on my Local , so my Local Build also 2571, i Compiled my expert in the New Editor.
Result is the Same.
2020.08.10 17:38:33.126 Network '5102338': authorized on ICMarkets-MT5 through Access Point 12
2020.08.10 17:38:33.349 Network '5102338': terminal synchronized with International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.: 0 positions, 0 orders, 266 symbols, 0 spreads
2020.08.10 17:38:33.349 Network '5102338': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2020.08.10 17:38:33.451 Terminal '5102338': 15 charts, 15 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
2020.08.10 17:38:34.325 Network '5102338': scanning network for access points
2020.08.10 17:38:34.362 Experts initializing of NS_2020_SIMPLE (EURCAD,M15) failed with code -1
Local is good , but VHOST error
VHOST : always " initializing of .... failed with code -1 "
Hi, My experts cant work since Weekend, Vhost Upgrade 2571, my Local Mt5 build 2560 (works with good with it)
Now : I upgrade BETA version on my Local , so my Local Build also 2571, i Compiled my expert in the New Editor.
Result is the Same.
2020.08.10 17:38:33.126 Network '5102338': authorized on ICMarkets-MT5 through Access Point 12
2020.08.10 17:38:33.349 Network '5102338': terminal synchronized with International Capital Markets Pty Ltd.: 0 positions, 0 orders, 266 symbols, 0 spreads
2020.08.10 17:38:33.349 Network '5102338': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2020.08.10 17:38:33.451 Terminal '5102338': 15 charts, 15 EAs, 0 custom indicators , signal disabled
2020.08.10 17:38:34.325 Network '5102338': scanning network for access points
2020.08.10 17:38:34.362 Experts initializing of NS_2020_SIMPLE (EURCAD,M15) failed with code -1
Local is good , but VHOST error
VHOST : always " initializing of .... failed with code -1 "
Please show your code in OnInit ()
Please show your code in OnInit ()
Please put back Build 2560 for VHOST cos more user can not work with 2571. (only Local Machine,)
By the way, my init() about 400 line, and i use my expert on about 15 currency with the same expert + same parameters,
But when i syncrhonized these charts , 11 chart migration succesfully, and 4 or 6 etc init error , Its no good.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
Since market opening it seems my algo trading does not seem to be working through the New York VPS - is anyone else having this problem too? It’s not a problem with the algo itself as when I manually switch algo trading on it kicks in correctly.
Many thanks,