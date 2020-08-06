The signal item on the metatrader is hidden, how to get it back
- Upgrade Metatrader 5 to the latest build (I am having MT5 build 2567).
- Install (or re-install) Internet Explorer (IE) the latest version on your computer (Your computer is having Windows 10 64 bit, right?
I am having IE version 11.
- Fill Community folder of Metatrader with your forum login (dinhcong123) and your forum password (not by your email).
- Some brokers disable the Signal tab so if it is the case - connect your Metatrader to the other broker's account (to demo account for example).
The latest MT5 build is 2568 now:
The signal item on the metatrader 5 is hidden, how to get it back
I have updated the new version
I removed it again
It is still not available