Is there a fix or add on to change time on cross hair to local time?
Chart times are broker times.
When is the time zone problem going to be fixed? - General - MQL5 programming forum 2020.05.07
When is the time zone problem going to be fixed? - General - MQL5 programming forum 2020.05.07
- FX opens 5pm Eastern Time (NY) Sunday and ends 5pm NY Friday. Some brokers start after (6pm is common/end before (up to 15 minutes) due to low volatility.
Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
- Brokers use a variety of time zones. Their local time (with or without DST,) London, UTC, London+2, UTC+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar (and H4) is the start of a new FX day.
GMT/BST brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar. (Problems with indicators based off bars.)
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NY's. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
- Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
- If you search the web you will find differing answers. Those are all wrong (half the year) because they do not take DST into account (or that it changed for the US in 2007 [important when testing history.])
- Then there are H4 candles that start on odd hours.
Why My XAUUSD 4H candles start with 1 hour shift? - Currency Pairs - General - MQL5 programming forum
Deleted in error
afiverestatcastle:
Thank you.
Thank you.
.
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Is there a fix or add on to change time on cross hair to local time?
I don't want to have to calculate 10 hours difference for every part of the chart I look at.