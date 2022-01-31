Parameters missing when importing optimization cache file

New comment
 

Hi,

Since I updated to version 24 July 2020, when importing cache opt file, all parameters are missing, even I select enable all.

When exporting to XML, the parameters are missing too. Please check it out.

Parameters missing


Thanks!

 
Joe CH:

Hi,

Since I updated to version 24 July 2020, when importing cache opt file, all parameters are missing, even I select enable all.

When exporting to XML, the parameters are missing too. Please check it out.


Thanks!

Well, seems it is working now. Case closed then. Thanks!

 
Hi I want to import optimization Cache file from MT5 on 1 device to another device 

however after I import, the parameter that i optimize (lot size exponent) is not in there and also parameter that i didnt optimized is in there with random number , what can i do ? please help 
Files:
InkedlPWAYkqXbn_LI.jpg  787 kb
 
seanlee89 #:
Hi I want to import optimization Cache file from MT5 on 1 device to another device 

however after I import, the parameter that i optimize (lot size exponent) is not in there and also parameter that i didnt optimized is in there with random number , what can i do ? please help 

Copy the EX5-file (with path) to another device as well.

New comment