Parameters missing when importing optimization cache file
Joe CH:
Hi,
Since I updated to version 24 July 2020, when importing cache opt file, all parameters are missing, even I select enable all.
When exporting to XML, the parameters are missing too. Please check it out.
Thanks!
Well, seems it is working now. Case closed then. Thanks!
Hi I want to import optimization Cache file from MT5 on 1 device to another device
however after I import, the parameter that i optimize (lot size exponent) is not in there and also parameter that i didnt optimized is in there with random number , what can i do ? please help
however after I import, the parameter that i optimize (lot size exponent) is not in there and also parameter that i didnt optimized is in there with random number , what can i do ? please help
Files:
InkedlPWAYkqXbn_LI.jpg 787 kb
seanlee89 #:
Hi I want to import optimization Cache file from MT5 on 1 device to another device
however after I import, the parameter that i optimize (lot size exponent) is not in there and also parameter that i didnt optimized is in there with random number , what can i do ? please help
Hi I want to import optimization Cache file from MT5 on 1 device to another device
however after I import, the parameter that i optimize (lot size exponent) is not in there and also parameter that i didnt optimized is in there with random number , what can i do ? please help
Copy the EX5-file (with path) to another device as well.
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Hi,
Since I updated to version 24 July 2020, when importing cache opt file, all parameters are missing, even I select enable all.
When exporting to XML, the parameters are missing too. Please check it out.
Thanks!