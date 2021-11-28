Experts: Currency Strength - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I tried running on demo account.. but not opening any trades? am i doing it wrong?
I tried running on demo account.. but not opening any trades? am i doing it wrong?
Hello
You are doing some thing wrong:
Make sure you don't work with ECN broker.
Make sure you allow automated trading on the platform.
Make sure you optimized the EA:
https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
Make sure that you have a demo account.
Check your internet connection.
Try to restart the platform.
Use an other platform.
Learn to use expert advisors on the internet you can google it.
The EA works fine.
All should be okay from the setup, as shown by the smiley face on the upper right corner.
running on MT4 btw, this is for MT4 right? ^^
All should be okay from the setup, as shown by the smiley face on the upper right corner.
running on MT4 btw, this is for MT4 right? ^^
Not "all should be ok", you need to enable trading ! - go to "tools"- "options" - "Expert Advisors" - "Allow automated trading".
Yes this EA is for MT4.
Try all steps from above , please don't let me write it again, if you still can not make it work you can also pay some one to help you.
Força da moeda :
Autor: Aharon Tzadik
Hello Aharon Tzadik.
First I would like to thank you. seems to be very promising. And secondly and I would like to know what it takes to make this V4 code run on mql5? Thanks
Go to "Freelance".