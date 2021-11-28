Experts: Currency Strength

New comment
 

Currency Strength:

"Currency Strength" EA finds the strongest\weakest currency from 8 major currencies and trades with moving averages, has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major Forex pairs.

Currency Strength

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
Automated-Trading:

Currency Strength:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

I've tried it and all I can get is this. What have I got wrong?

Files:
CS1.gif  35 kb
 
Kenneth Bachelor:

I've tried it and all I can get is this. What have I got wrong?

Hello

You need to optimize the parameters and not  just press "start" button with random parameters, to do that you can watch the video:

 

https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON CHART
PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON CHART
  • 2018.12.28
  • www.youtube.com
HOW TO PERFORM BACK TEST MT4 AND UPLOAD THE EA BEST RESULT ON THE CHART
 
Kenneth Bachelor:

I've tried it and all I can get is this. What have I got wrong?

I can't get it to work. I have it set up on EURUSD because that's what yours shows, but do I need to have 8 charts open on my screen?
 
Kenneth Bachelor:

Watch the video, use minimum\maximum parameters from inputs list:

Inputs

      • tick=If "tick"=false-every tick\If "tick"=true -open prices  (values:true/false).
      • Exit=Enable Exit strategy (values:true/false).
      • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
      • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
      • TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
      • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).
      • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
      • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).
      • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
      • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
      •  Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5).
      •  Mom_Buy-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5).
      • UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).
      • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).
      • Max_Trades(1-5). 
      • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
      • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
      • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
      • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
      • USECANDELTRAIL=If use candle  trailing stop (values:true/false).
      • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).

      use parameters from above and write it here:

      parameters

      set the parameters under the right title in the appropriate row, press start on the strategy tester and perform optimization, use the best result and upload it on the chart, do the same for every pair you like with different magic number.
       
      Aharon Tzadik:

      Watch the video, use minimum\maximum parameters from inputs list:

      Inputs

          • tick=If "tick"=false-every tick\If "tick"=true -open prices  (values:true/false).
          • Exit=Enable Exit strategy (values:true/false).
          • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
          • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
          • TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
          • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).
          • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
          • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).
          • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
          • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
          •  Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5).
          •  Mom_Buy-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5).
          • UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).
          • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).
          • Max_Trades(1-5). 
          • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
          • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
          • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
          • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
          • USECANDELTRAIL=If use candle  trailing stop (values:true/false).
          • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).

          use parameters from above and write it here:


          set the parameters under the right title in the appropriate row, press start on the strategy tester and perform optimization, use the best result and upload it on the chart, do the same for every pair you like with different magic number.

          Thanks


          So I think you're saying that I 'do' need to have a chart open for each of the currency pairs.
           
          Kenneth Bachelor:

          Thanks

          So I think you're saying that I 'do' need to have a chart open for each of the currency pairs.

          You don't need nothing ,you can use the EA with  as much pairs as you wish, 1 or 23,the maximum depends on your computer\brokers server.

          The EA does the job of searching strongest\weakest pair by itself.

          You can use the EA on must popular pairs that combined from the major:

            EUR  ;GBP  ; AUD  ;NZD  ;USD  ;CAD  ;CHF  ;JPY ;

           
          I didn't optimize and just put as it is on 6 charts of major pairs. It worked best and itself it raised the profit and I cut all small losses coz atonce it shoots to high profit. Total profit becom Plus plus positive many times. Great work Aharon. Excellent. 
           
          alitext:
          I didn't optimize and just put as it is on 6 charts of major pairs. It worked best and itself it raised the profit and I cut all small losses coz atonce it shoots to high profit. Total profit becom Plus plus positive many times. Great work Aharon. Excellent. 

          Hello

          This is a bit risky, optimization with "every tick\open price" gives you a general direction.

           
          Hi Aharon,

            Im an newbie with MT4, I copied the Currency Strength.mq4 to Indicators folder and refresh then try to Insert Indicators and select Currency Strength but it does nothing on the screen. Do Im doing it right? I need to accomplish that same screenshot you attached above. How to accomplish it?
           
          raulaisleen:
          Hi Aharon,

            Im an newbie with MT4, I copied the Currency Strength.mq4 to Indicators folder and refresh then try to Insert Indicators and select Currency Strength but it does nothing on the screen. Do Im doing it right? I need to accomplish that same screenshot you attached above. How to accomplish it?

          Hello

          This is an Expert advisor and not an indicator, so you need to use the "Experts " file , not the "indicators" file.

          12
          New comment