Experts: Currency Strength
Author: Aharon Tzadik
I've tried it and all I can get is this. What have I got wrong?
Hello
You need to optimize the parameters and not just press "start" button with random parameters, to do that you can watch the video:
https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
- 2018.12.28
- www.youtube.com
Watch the video, use minimum\maximum parameters from inputs list:
Inputs
- tick=If "tick"=false-every tick\If "tick"=true -open prices (values:true/false).
- Exit=Enable Exit strategy (values:true/false).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-5).
- Mom_Buy-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-5).
- UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).
- Max_Trades(1-5).
- USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
- WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
- TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
- Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
- USECANDELTRAIL=If use candle trailing stop (values:true/false).
- X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
use parameters from above and write it here:
Thanks
So I think you're saying that I 'do' need to have a chart open for each of the currency pairs.
So I think you're saying that I 'do' need to have a chart open for each of the currency pairs.
You don't need nothing ,you can use the EA with as much pairs as you wish, 1 or 23,the maximum depends on your computer\brokers server.
The EA does the job of searching strongest\weakest pair by itself.
You can use the EA on must popular pairs that combined from the major:
EUR ;GBP ; AUD ;NZD ;USD ;CAD ;CHF ;JPY ;
I didn't optimize and just put as it is on 6 charts of major pairs. It worked best and itself it raised the profit and I cut all small losses coz atonce it shoots to high profit. Total profit becom Plus plus positive many times. Great work Aharon. Excellent.
Hello
This is a bit risky, optimization with "every tick\open price" gives you a general direction.
Hello
This is an Expert advisor and not an indicator, so you need to use the "Experts " file , not the "indicators" file.
Currency Strength:
"Currency Strength" EA finds the strongest\weakest currency from 8 major currencies and trades with moving averages, has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major Forex pairs.
Author: Aharon Tzadik