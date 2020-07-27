Cannot connect to signal server

Cannot connect to signal server
 

If you are the subscriber (if you subscribed to the signal) so - check the subscription procedure once again in case you missed something for example:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 
It worked fine last week . but now , In journal tab appeared connecting signal server.
 
AbovelabThailand:
It worked fine last week . but now , In journal tab appeared connecting signal server.

Go through the setup again and synchronize with your MQL5 VPS, as Sergey already instructed.

 
AbovelabThailand:
It worked fine last week . but now , In journal tab appeared connecting signal server.
If it is already connected to the signal server so it is fine.
Because your Metatrader was trying to connect to the signal server, and if it is connected so it is not a problem.
It may be for some reason during some short period of time.
I have tried follow your instruction . But It's still bad.
 
Additional information . I am using PC to copy signal not VPS . I have tried vps . It works. But I would like to use my pc to run copy signal.
 
AbovelabThailand:
Additional information . I am using PC to copy signal not VPS . I have tried vps . It works. But I would like to use my pc to run copy signal.

Then you are on your own, you probably don't have a good/smooth terminal to broker and terminal to MQL5 signal server connection.

 
How to check quality of signal server connection.
 
AbovelabThailand:
How to check quality of signal server connection.

In the terminal journal.

