Cannot connect to signal server
If you are the subscriber (if you subscribed to the signal) so - check the subscription procedure once again in case you missed something for example:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
It worked fine last week . but now , In journal tab appeared connecting signal server.
AbovelabThailand:
Go through the setup again and synchronize with your MQL5 VPS, as Sergey already instructed.
AbovelabThailand:If it is already connected to the signal server so it is fine.
Because your Metatrader was trying to connect to the signal server, and if it is connected so it is not a problem.
It may be for some reason during some short period of time.
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 4/5 is the best VPS solution for Forex. It is cheap, it requires no configuration and it features minimum delays to the server. For only 15 USD per month, you obtain a virtual platform that works around the clock, saves your profit and pays off. Create a remote copy of the application directly from the...
I have tried follow your instruction . But It's still bad.
Additional information . I am using PC to copy signal not VPS . I have tried vps . It works. But I would like to use my pc to run copy signal.
AbovelabThailand:
Then you are on your own, you probably don't have a good/smooth terminal to broker and terminal to MQL5 signal server connection.
AbovelabThailand:
In the terminal journal.
