Something Interesting to Read August 2014 - page 2
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Enhancing Trader Performance: Proven Strategies From the Cutting Edge of Trading Psychology
Trading is a performance discipline, and like Olympic athletes, elite military troops, and performing artists, traders can structure their development to achieve competence and expertise. Through his own trading experiences and those of individuals he has mentored, Dr. Brett Steenbarger is familiar with the challenges thattraders face and the performance and psychological strategies that can meet those challenges.
In his first book, The Psychology of Trading, Dr. Steenbarger provided a framework for understanding and overcoming the mental obstacles to successful trading. Now, in Enhancing Trader Performance, he goes a step further and shows you how to transform talent into trading skill through a structured process of expertise development.
Straightforward and accessible, this comprehensive guide:
When you enhance your performance as a trader, you replace a small piece of randomness with intention. This enables you to make more informed trading decisions as you make your way through today's dynamic markets. Filled with in-depth insights, practical advice, solid research, and detailed examples, Enhancing Trader Performance offers an innovative approach to market mastery.
The Sensible Guide To Forex: Safer, Smarter Ways to Survive and Prosper from the Start
The Sensible Guide to Forex: Safer, Smarter Ways to Survive and Prosper from the Start is written for the risk averse, mainstream retail investor or trader seeking a more effective way to tap forex markets to improve returns and hedge currency risk. As the most widely held currencies are being devalued, they're taking your portfolio down with them—unless you're prepared.
For traders, the book focuses on reducing the high risk, complexity, and time demands normally associated with forex trading.
For long-term investors, it concentrates on how to hedge currency risk by diversifying portfolios into the strongest currencies for lower risk and higher capital gains and income.
The usual forex materials don't provide practical answers for most retail traders or longer term investors. Virtually all forex trading materials focus on time-consuming, high-leverage, high-risk methods at which most traders fail. Materials about long-term investing in foreign assets rarely take into account the prospects of the related currency. A falling currency can turn an otherwise good investment into a bad one.
Throughout the book, the emphasis is on planning and executing only low risk, high potential yield trades or investments and avoiding serious losses at all costs. Packed with richly illustrated examples every step of the way and including additional appendices and references to online resources, the book is the ultimate guide to forex for retail traders and investors seeking to tap forex markets for better currency diversification and income.
The Sensible Guide to Forex is only book that teaches mainstream risk averse investors and traders how to build a portfolio that’s diversified by currency exposure as well as by asset class and sector, via a variety of safer, simpler methods to suit different needs, risk tolerances, and levels of expertise.
Written by Cliff Wachtel, a 30+ year financial market writer, advisor, and analyst, The Sensible Guide to Forex offers practical solutions to the above dilemmas faced by every serious, prudent investor.
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Something Interesting to Read April 2014
newdigital, 2014.04.07 12:38How I Made $2,000,000 in the Stock Market: Now Revised & Updated for the 21st Century
by Nicolas Darvas and Steve Burns
How did a world-famous dancer with no knowledge of the stock market, or of finance in general, make 2 million dollars in the stock market in 18 months starting with only $10,000? Darvas is legendary, and with good reason. In this new edition: How I Made $2,000,000 in the Stock Market: Now Revised & Updated for the 21st Century Steve Burns uses his experience to offer explanations as to why the methods are still reliable. Updating a classic book is a monumental task. The basic philosophy of the writer cannot be changed. Steve Burns approach this work with the eye of a master restorer who looks at a classical painting that is being refurbished. He carefully studied the text to bring Nicolas Darvas wisdom into the twenty-first century. Steve Burns illuminate the dramatic changes in the market to show how Nicolas Darvas principles are more useful now than ever.
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Something Interesting to Read April 2014
newdigital, 2014.04.17 18:45Trading for a Living: Psychology, Trading Tactics, Money Management
by Alexander Elder
Trading for a Living Successful trading is based on three M's: Mind, Method, and Money. Trading for a Living helps you master all of those three areas:
Trading for a Living helps you discipline your Mind, shows you the Methods for trading the markets, and shows you how to manage Money in your trading accounts so that no string of losses can kick you out of the game. To help you profit even more from the ideas in Trading for a Living, look for the companion volume--Study Guide for Trading for a Living. It asks over 200 multiple-choice questions, with answers and 11 rating scales for sharpening your trading skills. For example: Question Markets rise when
- How to become a cool, calm, and collected trader
- How to profit from reading the behavior of the market crowd
- How to use a computer to find good trades
- How to develop a powerful trading system
- How to find the trades with the best odds of success
- How to find entry and exit points, set stops, and take profits
Every change in price reflects what happens in the battle between bulls and bears. Markets rise when bulls feel more strongly than bears. They rally when buyers are confident and sellers demand a premium for participating in the game that is going against them. There is a buyer and a seller behind every transaction. The number of stocks or futures bought and sold is equal by definition.
- there are more buyers than sellers
- buyers are more aggressive than sellers
- sellers are afraid and demand a premium
- more shares or contracts are bought than sold
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Interview with Dr. Alexander Elder: "I want to be a psychiatrist in the market"
MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a Framework for a Trading System Based on the Triple Screen Strategy
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Something Interesting to Read February 2014
newdigital, 2014.02.14 14:53
Millionaire Traders: How Everyday People Are Beating Wall Street at Its Own Game
by Kathy Lien
Trading is a battle between you and the market. And while you might not be a financial professional, that doesn't mean you can't win this battle.
Through interviews with twelve ordinary individuals who have worked hard to transform themselves into extraordinary traders, Millionaire Traders reveals how you can beat Wall Street at its own game.Filled with in-depth insights and practical advice, this book introduces you to a dozen successful traders-some who focus on equities, others who deal in futures or foreign exchange-and examines the paths they've taken to capture considerable profits.
With this book as your guide, you'll quickly become familiar with a variety of strategies that can be used to make money in today's financial markets. Those that will help you achieve this goal include:
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Other books by Kathy Lien :
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Kathy Lien :
The Little Book Of Sideways Markets : How To make Money In Markets That Go Nowhere
With the stock market turning into a roller-coaster ride of all-time highs and stomach-churning lows, where does that leave your portfolio? Pretty much back where you started in 2000. Which may be fine for visitors to Six Flags, but for your retirement, savings, and investments, you'd like to actually get somewhere.
In The Little Book of Sideways Markets, respected value investor and author Vitaliy Katsenelson shows you how to survive a stagnant market that's neither bull nor bear but instead what he calls a cowardly lion—it displays occasional bursts of bravado but is ultimately overcome by fear.
Katsenelson, known for the commonsense principles he has written frequently about in the Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek and elsewhere, decodes the theories and cuts to the chase with practical and timely strategies for how you can survive and thrive during a sideways market—a state of affairs, by the way, we should expect for the next decade. He'll show you:
Making progress in a sideways market is difficult, but the lively and entertaining Little Book of Sideways Markets will help you triumph even when the market is stalled.
Following The Trend : Diversified Managed Futures Trading
During bull and bear markets, there is a group of hedge funds and professional traders which have been consistently outperforming traditional investment strategies for the past 30 odd years. They have shown remarkable uncorrelated performance and in the great bear market of 2008 they had record gains. These traders are highly secretive about their proprietary trading algorithms and often employ top PhDs in their research teams. Yet, it is possible to replicate their trading performance with relatively simplistic models. These traders are trend following cross asset futures managers, also known as CTAs. Many books are written about them but none explain their strategies in such detail as to enable the reader to emulate their success and create their own trend following trading business, until now.
Following the Trend explains why most hopefuls fail by focusing on the wrong things, such as buy and sell rules, and teaches the truly important parts of trend following. Trading everything from the Nasdaq index and T-bills to currency crosses, platinum and lean hogs, there are large gains to be made regardless of the state of the economy or stock markets. By analysing year by year trend following performance and attribution the reader will be able to build a deep understanding of what it is like to trade futures in large scale and where the real problems and opportunities lay.
Written by experienced hedge fund manager Andreas Clenow, this book provides a comprehensive insight into the strategies behind the booming trend following futures industry from the perspective of a market participant. The strategies behind the success of this industry are explained in great detail, including complete trading rules and instructions for how to replicate the performance of successful hedge funds. You are in for a potentially highly profitable roller coaster ride with this hard and honest look at the positive as well as the negative sides of trend following.
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Something Interesting to Read December 2013
newdigital, 2013.12.19 12:51
Simplifying Forex: Beginner to Professional in 3,000 words by Diego Jose Villegas Delgado
This book contains all that is needed to understand the Forex market and simplifies the learning process of currency trading online.
From a professional perspective based on years of experience, analyzes the factors that generate reliable investment opportunities and guidelines to follow for beginners can develop quickly, genuine trading systems able to dominate the world's biggest financial market.