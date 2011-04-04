Build 420
Does crash appear any time you run optimization? Have you tried to optimize another EA?
Does crash appear any time you run optimization? Have you tried to optimize another EA?
Actually this crash was for a specific EA that I had to put on hold. It was performing some relatively intense calculations with standard library price buffers.
If you sent source of your EA to us using ServiceDesk, we might investigate the reason of crash.
P.S.
You also can send EX5 file and description of optimization parameters (symbol, period, ranges of input parameters etc.).
Have you tried to run optimization in 421 build?
If you sent source of your EA to us using ServiceDesk, we might investigate the reason of crash.
P.S.
You also can send EX5 file and description of optimization parameters (symbol, period, ranges of input parameters etc.).
Have you tried to run optimization in 421 build?
Hi alexvd,
I have just seen your reply. I think we need email notifications from this forum whenever one's thread gets a reply. Regarding the EA I am yet to test it on build 421 or 425 I've been testing other strategies but any way this particular EA was trying to use cosine similarity of past vectors (OHLCV) in forecasting price movements. It was a bit involving but I will look at it again once I find some time. Thanks for the response.
P.S.
As requested here is the ex5 of the EA...
If you sent source of your EA to us using ServiceDesk, we might investigate the reason of crash.
P.S.
You also can send EX5 file and description of optimization parameters (symbol, period, ranges of input parameters etc.).
Have you tried to run optimization in 421 build?
Just run a test in build 425 and got the same error.
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