Indicators: Forex Indicator Black & White Beauty Win ~ BBWin

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Forex Indicator Black & White Beauty Win ~ BBWin:

BBWin is the Bollinger Bands® indicator in the separate window with trend lines.

Forex Indicator Black & White Beauty Win

Author: 3rjfx

 
interesting... how did you trade with it?
 
willgart:
interesting... how did you trade with it?
Hello Wilgart,
If you are interested in using indicators BBWin, then I recommend to you:
1. Use BBWin indicator on H1 or H4 timeframes.
2. Major Trend is the Green Line and Trend direction is the Red line.
3. When the Red Line pointing downwards, but the Green Line (major trend) pointing up,
   the condition states that the current trend is Up (do not open Sell order), and vice versa.

Or use an indicator BBWin as you normally use Bollinger Bands® indicator.

Regards,
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