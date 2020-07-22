My broker cancelled my demo account!!!! How can I move my mql5.com signal to my new demo account?
if you need move your subscription
Great! Thank you
I'm afraid there is a problem somewhere. My new MT4 account is correctly identified and I can see the 'subscribed' button on the signals tab. However, no trades are copied. What am I doing wrong?
Thanks in advance,
landmeister:Look at the logs/journal to check.
I'm afraid there is a problem somewhere. My new MT4 account is correctly identified and I can see the 'subscribed' button on the signals tab. However, no trades are copied. What am I doing wrong?
If you are using MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 so - check VPS logs/journal.
I got it. My MT4 signal settings were not activated! :( Now I got it and everything is fine.
Thank you very much.
Dear all,
Believe it or not, my broker cancelled my demo account apparently for no reason. :( I was running a mql5.com signal there (and it is still active) and now I need to move it to a new demo account. I never did this before so can someone please tell me how to do it?
Thank you very much in advance.