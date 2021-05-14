Indicators: Power of NZD with average
Hi Jan
Thanks for all your hard work. Very impressive.
But I have a problem.
After downloading the mq4 file and putting in my indicators folder, all I get is a line chart. No histogram.
Do I need to do something different?
Just a newbie at this.
Thanks for your help.
Graeme
https://www.dropbox.com/s/ob3zx5kd1wj2f2r/screenshot%202020-08-14%2016.25.13.png?dl=0
Thanks for your content, it is impressive! Could you please send me a link to download the indicator
Mohammad Saberi:
Hello
Thanks for your indicator, but i have a problem.
When i add it to metatrader4, i have only one window not two!
your are welcome.
it is ok.
you have to add other indicator for other currency from the currency pair.
for instance for pair NZD CAD you have to add:
Power of NZD
and
Power of CAD
regards.
jan.
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Power of NZD with average:
Power of NZD indicator shows actual strength of currency NZD calculated of 7 pairs that contain NZD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR NZD, GBP NZD, AUD NZD, NZD USD, NZD CAD, NZD JPY, NZD CHF.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY