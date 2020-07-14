Signal slippage
It was already asked so I am reporting the reply -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
IMPORTANT - Slippage monitoring after signal subscription
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.17 19:21
We can set slippage during the subscription to the signal (I think - it is no more than 1 on the image just to accept the trade):
And we can see the information related to slippage in subscription logs (some article is here with the example of the logs).
The 6.50 is the average slippage in points for this particular broker/server setup, when copying this specific signal.
The slippage/deviation setting is the tolerance that you allow for signal's trades to be copied to your account.
If the signal you are copying is scalping (going for a couple or pips profit) then a smaller setting is better. If its long term and is targetting for more than 8-10 pips profit, then put 5.0.
But the best solution is to use a more appropriate broker/server to copy.
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Hi All,
if my signal provider got different slippage 6.5, do i need to config at my signal setting 6.50 also? thx