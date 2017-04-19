IMPORTANT - Slippage monitoring after signal subscription
We can set slippage during the subscription to the signal (I think - it is no more than 1 on the image just to accept the trade):
And we can see the information related to slippage in subscription logs (some article is here with the example of the logs).
Hello,
I have an important question concerning Signal monitoring.
After a subscription to a signal it is important to monitor some parameters.
One of the most important is Slippage.
I haven't found any article or information regarding monitoring Slippage after a signal is subscribed.
Is there any tool, software, script that is able to monitor slippage for each operation made (or aggregate in a certain period of time)?Thank you very much!
There isn't any tool to monitor slippage between signal provider and follower.
The only way I am afraid, is to manually check each position in order to compare values with signal's.
Hello,
I have an important question concerning Signal monitoring.
After a subscription to a signal it is important to monitor some parameters.
One of the most important is Slippage.
I haven't found any article or information regarding monitoring Slippage after a signal is subscribed.
Is there any tool, software, script that is able to monitor slippage for each operation made (or aggregate in a certain period of time)?Thank you very much!
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Hello,
I have an important question concerning Signal monitoring.
After a subscription to a signal it is important to monitor some parameters.
One of the most important is Slippage.
I haven't found any article or information regarding monitoring Slippage after a signal is subscribed.
Is there any tool, software, script that is able to monitor slippage for each operation made (or aggregate in a certain period of time)?Thank you very much!