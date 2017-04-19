IMPORTANT - Slippage monitoring after signal subscription

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Hello,

I have an important question concerning Signal monitoring.

After a subscription to a signal it is important to monitor some parameters.

One of the most important is Slippage.

I haven't found any article or information regarding monitoring Slippage after a signal is subscribed.

Is there any tool, software, script that is able to monitor slippage for each operation made (or aggregate in a certain period of time)?

Thank you very much!
 

We can set slippage during the subscription to the signal (I think - it is no more than 1 on the image just to accept the trade):


And we can see the information related to slippage in subscription logs (some article is here with the example of the logs).

 
Domenico:

Hello,

I have an important question concerning Signal monitoring.

After a subscription to a signal it is important to monitor some parameters.

One of the most important is Slippage.

I haven't found any article or information regarding monitoring Slippage after a signal is subscribed.

Is there any tool, software, script that is able to monitor slippage for each operation made (or aggregate in a certain period of time)?

Thank you very much!


There isn't any tool to monitor slippage between signal provider and follower.

The only way I am afraid, is to manually check each position in order to compare values with signal's.

 
Domenico:

Hello,

I have an important question concerning Signal monitoring.

After a subscription to a signal it is important to monitor some parameters.

One of the most important is Slippage.

I haven't found any article or information regarding monitoring Slippage after a signal is subscribed.

Is there any tool, software, script that is able to monitor slippage for each operation made (or aggregate in a certain period of time)?

Thank you very much!
I we like to know more on the monit signal
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