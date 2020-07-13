What happened here?
They are normal candlesticks.
Are you thinking that the grid/vertical lines are part of the candle?
I mean the two above are the same candle, at 0:00 today, USDCHF the thing is price in the first one suddenly jump down a big distance before get back to normal, while i see no where else on the web browser something like that happen.
Those are called gaps. Research it.
This one triggered my buy SL for a huge loss, triggered a pending sell order for a huge loss when it returned.
What i really mean is, do you guys experience the same thing at 00:00 on April 10th, 2020? i am suspecting my broker have done some trick here because i searched around the internet, and seen no gap at that very moment.
There is no central clearing house for FX. Every broker has different feeds. Unless someone has your broker, it would be unlikely that anyone saw that.
The first minute today, 0:00 i saw this happened (i am using MT5):
I don't know why there is a candle stick like that so i check on some website but no where record that thing:
If anyone know why is that, plz explain it to me, thank you. USDCHF.