Access violation error! Solved.

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[Deleted]  

Hello. I'm working on a neural network model. I completed a model yesterday and ran a test only to get this error. Any help?

edit: same issue on both release and beta version. 

error


Log errors

JL      2       14:22:06.829    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)  Access violation at 0x00007FF610B6620E read to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF
LN      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)                00007FF610B66200 57                push       rdi
EJ      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)                00007FF610B66201 56                push       rsi
IJ      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)                00007FF610B66202 498BC3            mov        rax, r11
ID      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)                00007FF610B66205 488BF9            mov        rdi, rcx
LE      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)                00007FF610B66208 498BC8            mov        rcx, r8
KO      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)                00007FF610B6620B 498BF2            mov        rsi, r10
QL      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)     crash -->  00007FF610B6620E F3A4              rep movsb      
CN      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)                00007FF610B66210 5E                pop        rsi
DH      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)                00007FF610B66211 5F                pop        rdi
QE      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)                00007FF610B66212 C3                ret        
CE      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)  
KH      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)                00007FF610B66213 CC                int3       
OF      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)  
DP      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)  00: 0x00007FF610B6620E
GE      2       14:22:06.831    Neural_Net (GBPUSD,H1)  


Code:

#deleted

 
Nelson Wanyama: Any help?

Because of your trolling, snowflake rant and your vague question I am ignoring you as requested

[Deleted]  
William Roeder:

Because of your trolling, snowflake rant and your vague question I am ignoring you as requested

So you came here to troll, and provide a vague answer? I post these issues to help other users who might face similar issues and to help debug errors int MT software (probably what most people aim for), not because I don't have a work-around. Stay mute on my future posts, and watch me solve my mysteries. Don't post your irrelevant answers that never provide solutions to problems at hand.

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