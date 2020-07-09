BT mt5
- All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - the summary thread
- Testing trading strategies on real ticks and the explanation is on this post
- The general information about multi-currency strategy tester: "The Strategy Tester is a multi-currency tool, which allows you to test and optimize strategies trading multiple financial instruments. The tester automatically processes information of all symbols that are used in the trading strategy, so you do not need to manually specify the list of symbols for testing/optimization."
- The Implementation of a Multi-currency Mode in MetaTrader 5 - the article
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.15 06:02
You can read this article (TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS).
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Just an example -
MT4 and very old builds of MT5: I optimized the EAs from this thread just to find good settings for the pair, I was backtesting them, and I traded on demo for some time just to be sure that EAs are profitable.
With new builds of MT5: I will optimize the EAs from this thread to find the settings, and I will backtesting them with 'every tick based on real ticks' - and it will be same as trading by those EA on real account for many months or years!
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
- 2013.08.20
- www.mql5.com
General: All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
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We are constantly touted the many advantages of MT5.
But in practice only the backtest is higher than MT4.
No need to deal with the histories, it is done automatically.
Possibility to test multi-pair EAs.
Ho wonder!
But voila, if on multipair (28) is it to finally get that ???
All in all, "it was better before"?