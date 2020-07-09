Purchased indicator but It can not load on MT4
Seems, your computer/Windows was updated with some global Windows 10 update.
If yes so you lost one activation, and you will need to install those 2 indicators once again (delete "old indicators" and install "new ones").
But go to your profile first to check about how many activations do you have now: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangnganvan/market
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Paid for Indicator but wont open on Terminal.
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.07.01 18:02...
An activation is lost during major windows updates, but also if you perform any computer format or upgrade to another version of windows.
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Hi guys,
I purchased 2 indicators on mql5 and used it for a few months. This morning, I opened again and indicators don't work, it can not load on MT4, then shows error "indicator is not found" when associate with software Mt2trading for auto trading. Anyone know what errors is it and how to fix it?
Thanks