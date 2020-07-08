VPS turns off when i shut down my PC

HI! I have been using VPS for about a years now.

It has been all good until yesterday, i forgot to tick on the automatically renew, and therefore i had to purchase it again. The moment i repurchased, it was a nightmare!!!!!

It wasnt trading when i shut the PC down. Therefore, I 'stop server', and uninstall the MT4, reinstall and did the process all over again. I have read through my journal and it says, deinitialized, Uninit reason 9 right after i close the MT4 on my PC. 

But isnt it running on VPS? why would it shut down and not trade?? PLease assist....

Thank you so much in advance.

 

I am not sure that I understand the situation sorry ... but from what I understand now -

  • you should check your VPS in your profile (working, paid, etc);
  • and check VPS logs.
Hi Sergey, many thanks. I have checked my VPs journal. Attached is what is says...


This is what it says under expert

akinorichama:

Hi Sergey, many thanks. I have checked my VPs journal. Attached is what is says...


These messages show that you haven't migrated anything on your MQL5 VPS, 0 EAs, signal disabled.

You should synchronize/migrate again with your EAs attached on your local charts and the Auto Trading button clicked.

Then after the migration, your MQL5 VPS journal should look like that:



 
As I understand from your image - you migrated empty charts to VPS.
As to the EAs so it was some error ..

You can check build of Metatrader in VPS and your build, and update your Metatrader to the latest build (I have build 1264 for Metatrader 4).
After that - compiled your EAs with the updated MetaEditor (MT4 MetaEditor is separated now from MT5 MetaEditor so it is better to re-compile EAs with the new MT4 MetaEditor).
 
I am also having 1264... this is weird. Not sure why it didnt migrate...
Hi Eleni,
Thank you for ur help... i tried again and again, i even deleted the app and redownload and redo the whole thing, but still doesnt work... any other solution??:(
Did you attached EAs to the chart?
Attach EAs to the charts and migrate once again.

If error (and if you are having 1264 build of MT4) so compile EAs in MetaEditor, and migrate once again.
Because this errir came from the EAs sorry.
 
Many thanks for ur patience...
I have attached the EA to chart. Its trading as long as my MT4 is on, but when i close the app, it stops.
I have been using this EA for a year now and it was working fine. I didnt do anything with metaeditor, so do i still need to do that?? And yes i have attached the EA to chart.
Do not reply inside the quote please.

If you want for the EAs to be traded on MQL5 VPS so you should attach them to the chart and migrate to VPS.
Because only attached EAs are migrated to VPS.

