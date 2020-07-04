multiple errors on candlestick strength indicator
Jackery:
I found this candlestick strength indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24254). It has several errors (please see screenshots below), so I left a comment for the author but haven't heard from him.
How can I get this errors resolved?
A user directed me to https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/321609 which has a fixed Smooth Algorithms file that fixed all the issues above.
Smoothalgorithms.mqh issue after latest update of MT5 (Build 2136)
- 2019.09.05
- www.mql5.com
MetaEditor shows 69 errors in Smoothalgorithms.mqh after latest update of MT5 (Build 2136) See attached images. Any idea how to fix them quickly...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I found this candlestick strength indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24254). It has several errors (please see screenshots below), so I left a comment for the author but haven't heard from him.
How can I get this errors resolved?