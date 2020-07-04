multiple errors on candlestick strength indicator

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I found this candlestick strength indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24254). It has several errors (please see screenshots below), so I left a comment for the author but haven't heard from him.

How can I get this errors resolved?




ms-Candle-Index. Индикатор силы направления свечи.
ms-Candle-Index. Индикатор силы направления свечи.
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор определяет индекс направления бара по ценам и ГЭПам/разрывам в них. Является логическим продолжением индикатора ms-Candle. Сравнение цен Open и Close очень часто не дает правильной оценки направления свечи. На них можно опираться, если тело свечи больше 2/3 её размера, в других случаях нужен иной подход в оценке. В индикаторе...
 
Jackery:

I found this candlestick strength indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24254). It has several errors (please see screenshots below), so I left a comment for the author but haven't heard from him.

How can I get this errors resolved?




A user directed me to  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/321609 which has a fixed Smooth Algorithms file that fixed all the issues above.

Smoothalgorithms.mqh issue after latest update of MT5 (Build 2136)
Smoothalgorithms.mqh issue after latest update of MT5 (Build 2136)
  • 2019.09.05
  • www.mql5.com
MetaEditor shows 69 errors in Smoothalgorithms.mqh after latest update of MT5 (Build 2136) See attached images. Any idea how to fix them quickly...
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