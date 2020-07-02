Monitor user behavior
Isn't it one of the Moderator/Administrator to see this that some users start? you search a key word and see a user have 1000 post on this and take 1-10 page of spam.
its not good for mql5 site.
With this method of publishing, no one else can get useful information
This is not spam, these are the most related to your keywords search results.These words are probably mentioned in each posts description somewhere and they come up first in results.
It's a little annoying to look for something and one person fills in all the pages
But you don't understand that no person is 'filling up' the page, these results are gathered automatically by MQL5.com's search algorithm.
I have been a programmer/Back-end developer and web designer for 15 years.
So I know enough about that. And when I say that this person filled in all data in all pages, I mean that the search engine algorithm is being abused and this is not a nice way that a user want to be seen on the site.
We would like to have useful content on the site, and this method will reduce the amount of useful information.
I just made a complaint that may be for many users.
Thanks and BR
And how may I ask MQL5.com should address this issue?
Should ask every member to avoid specific keywords in their post wordings?
Does that sounds logical to you?
Also another thing, these results ar all lead to Nikolay's FREE codebase contributions, only if you filter codebase results, so where is the harm in that?
This member has uploaded hundreds of codes in codebase and many of his posts are shown up in results, when a certain keyword is looked up.
I checked myself your 'color bar' search and Nikolay's results come up becuase he has posted some codes that include in their description the 'color bar' phrase a couple of times.
This looks perfectly logical to me.
Imagine this, Everyone on this site should do the same...
Here is not Facebook or Instagram,that users put thousands of irrelevant hashtags under each photo to make their photos more view and making Yellow posts.
MQL can specify that unrelated hashtags are against the rules to increase the quality of search and data on it.
We are here to have a good experience using useful information and good articles, Isn't that true?
This user is coding for CodeBase to place free indicators/EAs/scripts for all of us.
As far as I understand - he is doing it for free.
It is really great support to the community.
You places two tools on CodeBase only, but this user places a lot of tools.
We all should say thanks to him.
Your method of searching is not good.
If you cound not find something which you are looking for so you can change the words from "trend change alert" to something else.
I am also on search results -
I'm working on a project, and Im looking for some data in mql. and I just see this person on my search. that the search results are not usable for me.
I do not ignore this person's efforts. Maybe it's just annoying for me.
Anyway, Maybe I'm not right.
