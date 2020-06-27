multiple timeframes in one chart mt5

hi

I trade about 50 instruments in MT5 and want to have my charts split as in the picture i attached. 

Is it possible to split charts as this way? I mean that every instrument is one chart with for example 4 different timeframes of that instrument. So that i can see in one look the different timeframes of a specific instrument. And then every tab is another instrument.

Files:
ScreenShot001.jpg  1086 kb
 

I think - it is 'Tile Windows' -


 
Ronald Stolk: Is it possible to split charts as this way? I mean that every instrument is one chart with for example 4 different timeframes of that instrument. … And then every tab is another instrument.

No it is not. At least not without indicator(s) called mini-charts.

Tile four charts; set them up how you want them; save a profile. Set up the next symbol, save a different profile.

 
You don't need an indicator, MT5 has a "chart object", you can place as much of them inside a window (chart).
