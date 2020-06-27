multiple timeframes in one chart mt5
I think - it is 'Tile Windows' -
Ronald Stolk: Is it possible to split charts as this way? I mean that every instrument is one chart with for example 4 different timeframes of that instrument. … And then every tab is another instrument.
No it is not. At least not without indicator(s) called mini-charts.
Tile four charts; set them up how you want them; save a profile. Set up the next symbol, save a different profile.
William Roeder:You don't need an indicator, MT5 has a "chart object", you can place as much of them inside a window (chart).
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_CHART
- www.mql5.com
//| Creating Chart object | chart_ID=0, sub_window=0, x=0, y=0, width=300, height=200, ...
hi
I trade about 50 instruments in MT5 and want to have my charts split as in the picture i attached.
Is it possible to split charts as this way? I mean that every instrument is one chart with for example 4 different timeframes of that instrument. So that i can see in one look the different timeframes of a specific instrument. And then every tab is another instrument.
Kind regards,
Ronald