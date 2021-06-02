Metatrader 5 ticks quality and backtesting quality
I don't know about 1.) but you can use OnTimer() and EventSetMiliSecound() for multi-currency EAs instead of OnTick().
Thanks Tetsuya for your reply, but I understand the functions you suggest dont work in backtesting mode.
1.) If backtesting is so important for analysing strategies and prefering MT5 over MT4, why MT5 still have backtesting quality problems with real ticks? this should be a priority to MT5 development team so more people consider moving from MT4.
2.) MT5 support multicurrency EAs, but the ontick function only works on the chart symbol where is running. This is a big problem because backtesting multicurrency EAs sensitive to small movements is impossible to do. A solution could be backtesting same EA in multiple symbols at the same time to analyse compound results, but its impossible also. So at the end you cant test multicurrency strategies and is best running the EA on each symbol rather than running it on one symbol trading multiple ones without a multicurrency ontick function.
Based on my past experience with similar problems, I think the following articles might be useful to you:
1.)
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7166
2.)
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/234
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/648
Thanks for your reply, I will read it and let you know.
Hi,
I want to share a backtesting error that is making me crazy for testing my own hedging EAs, at some moment the strategy tester start opening trades out of price range without any logic, look this chart that explains what I am telling and finished crashing the account funds. Someone else with this problem. I am running last update of MT5.
Hi Everyone,
I´ve been testing different own EAs in MT5 with some problems and dissapointments.
