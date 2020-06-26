CandleStick Range Chart

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Hi there all

Please help me with the following. I would like to change my candlestick chart to a candlestick chart range,just as the pictures i have attached. I tried with the following code & i know i need to add more coding to it.

void OnStart()
  {
   long CurrentChart=ChartID();
   
   if(CurrentChart>0)
    {
     bool CurrentChart2=ChartSetInteger(CurrentChart,CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS,CHART_CANDLES);
    }
    
  }
CandleStick Range 1 Candle Stick Image 2
  
void OnStart()
  {
   long CurrentChart=ChartID();
   
   if(CurrentChart>0)
    {
     bool CurrentChart2=ChartSetInteger(CurrentChart,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);
    }
    
  }
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