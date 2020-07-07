Name of Chart
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Hi all. I would like to know what is the name of the chart/s with the pictures i have attached below. I tried googling & searching for the name of these charts. I assumed it might be tick or point o charts. If i could know the name of the charts your help will be appreciated.