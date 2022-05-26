Help me to Understand the Candlestick Chart
Hi guys.. I’m finding it difficult to understand the Charts. I can’t read it to be honest. I need help.. anyone please.
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C03D9F5E-CA0D-4D14-A29F-CADA8E4B1542.png 325 kb
yomore:
Hi guys.. I’m finding it difficult to understand the Charts. I can’t read it to be honest. I need help.. anyone please.
Hi guys.. I’m finding it difficult to understand the Charts. I can’t read it to be honest. I need help.. anyone please.
Try right click on your chart >> Properties (at the bottom) >> Colors >> Bar Down >> Red.
Now you have Bar Down >> Green/Lime and its confusing.
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