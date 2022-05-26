Help me to Understand the Candlestick Chart

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Hi guys.. I’m finding it difficult to understand the Charts. I can’t read it to be honest. I need help.. anyone please.
 
yomore:
Hi guys.. I’m finding it difficult to understand the Charts. I can’t read it to be honest. I need help.. anyone please.

Try right click on your chart >> Properties (at the bottom) >> Colors >> Bar Down >> Red.

Now you have Bar Down >> Green/Lime and its confusing.

 

Candlestick was used to track rice price in 18th century.

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