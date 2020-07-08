Contact and Support is not workinng
Hello, I was in a conversation with customer support in the Contact and Support section but I am not able to see the question anymore and have this message instead "Please wait for the answer in the existing request. If you have additional questions, ask them right there."
Support said they would make a single exception to withdraw the money I have in my account since it was not earned. Please let me know what I can do.
Thanks
As you are already told, you need to follow the comments in your open Service Desk request, we can't help you here, this is a user's forum.
As I have already said, the conversation I had in the Service Desk disappeared and I have no option to add a new comment. Please ADVISE.
We can't help you here, so open a new ticket with the Service Desk.
WHERE?
Wait then, as you were told.
I've already been waiting. I think this is a glitch or they removed my question as it was there before. Please advise or give me another way to contact them.
Alain, the ticket disappeared and there are no other options. I can't believe you guys aren't able to see this.
We can't see your Service Desk cases, only you and the Service Desk can, so we can't help you here.We are forum moderators and not the customer service.
